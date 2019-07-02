2020 BMW X6 Sports Activity Vehicle: The Svelte Crossover Gets Big Upgrades
BMW's coupe alternative to the X5 gets loads of upgrades, new safety tech, and a fast M Sport version for 2020.
The new BMW X5 is an exceptional vehicle that's more than capable of handling the requirements of the suburban family who needs one vehicle to do it all. However, there are people out there who want their crossover with a bit more style. A bit more pizzaz. A bit more svelte than the bulky X5. There are those that want a coupe's roofline. Those people are why the BMW X6 exists and, as expected, the vehicle is following the updated X5 with a refresh of its own for the 2020 model year.
BMW refers to the X6 as a "Sports Activity Coupe." While we can argue about that naming until we're red in the face, the X6 is targeted toward the individual with an active lifestyle and a much stronger sense of style; at least that's what BMW says. Instead of a boxy SUV, the X6 has smoother lines and a sloped rear roofline that gives it a coupe-like look. Underneath, though, it has everything that makes the X5 great.
The 2020 X6 will be available in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, starting with the 40i model which features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine making 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 33 horsepower and 35 lb-ft over the previous car. BMW claims that the all-wheel drive model should hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.
Buyers who seek more power will want to select the M50i model which features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8. In this variation, the M50i produces an absurd 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Considering there's likely going to be a full-on M version of the X6 at some point, the initial offering made by the X6 M50i is quite a lot of power. BMW claims the X6 M50i takes only 4.1 seconds to reach 60 mph optioned with the summer performance tires. Top speed is an electronically limited 155 mph.
The X6 has a double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear suspension setup. Electronically-controlled dampers are standard, and there is an optional air suspension for a smoother ride. There is even an Off-Road Package that includes the M Sport rear differential, air suspension to adjust ride height over obstacles, and an upgraded software suite for the X6's Drive Mode so as to better handle snow, sand, gravel, and rocks.
The X6 will also feature all of the latest BMW in-cabin and driver assistance technology, this includes Active Driving Assistance as standard, which includes blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, front and rear collision warning, and crash mitigation. It'll even read the traffic signs. The optional Driving Assistance Package has advanced adaptive cruise control and an Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, which assists at lowering stress on the driver at speeds less than 40 mph by helping with steering inputs.
One of The Drive's favorite additions to the new X6 is the optional illuminated BMW kidney-grille, which turns on in conjunction with the car's Daytime Running Lights. The grille also illuminates when the vehicle is locked or unlocked.
The 2020 X6 sDrive40i starts at $64,300. The xDrive version is $66,600. The M50i starts at $85,650. Those prices are before a $995 destination charge. BMW will build the new X6 in the company's Spartanburg, South Carolina plant where it will then leave to be shipped around the world.
