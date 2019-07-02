2020 BMW X6 Sports Activity Vehicle: The Svelte Crossover Gets Big Upgrades

The new BMW X5 is an exceptional vehicle that's more than capable of handling the requirements of the suburban family who needs one vehicle to do it all. However, there are people out there who want their crossover with a bit more style. A bit more pizzaz. A bit more svelte than the bulky X5. There are those that want a coupe's roofline. Those people are why the BMW X6 exists and, as expected, the vehicle is following the updated X5 with a refresh of its own for the 2020 model year.

BMW refers to the X6 as a "Sports Activity Coupe." While we can argue about that naming until we're red in the face, the X6 is targeted toward the individual with an active lifestyle and a much stronger sense of style; at least that's what BMW says. Instead of a boxy SUV, the X6 has smoother lines and a sloped rear roofline that gives it a coupe-like look. Underneath, though, it has everything that makes the X5 great.

The 2020 X6 will be available in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, starting with the 40i model which features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine making 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 33 horsepower and 35 lb-ft over the previous car. BMW claims that the all-wheel drive model should hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.