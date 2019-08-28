2020 BMW X6 Vantablack Is Painted in 'The World's Blackest Black'

For reasons beyond our comprehension, BMW has painted a 2020 X6 in what is known as "the world's blackest black," Vantablack VBx2. Invented by Surrey NanoSystems, Vantablack absorbs over 99 percent of light, converting it into heat. We're not scientists but something tells us this isn't a car you wanna park outside in the summer sun for too long.

No, these aren't pictures of an X6 with its body photoshopped out but what Vantablack paint actually looks like. Because it reflects very little light, our brains see it as an empty hole or a void, almost completely absent of details and highlights which could make it a good camouflage for test mules.