Best Wax for Black Cars: Achieving a Mirror-Like Finish

Waxing your vehicle protects the paint from harmful UV rays and environmental contaminants. There are many waxing products out there, but which is the best wax for black cars? If you’ve asked yourself this question, keep reading our wax-buying guide for tips, suggestions, and all the information you need to invest in the right wax the first time.

Best Wax for Black Cars Overall: Turtle Wax Color Magic Jet Black Polish

Best Wax for Black Cars Value: Meguiar’s Black Wax

Best Wax for Black Cars Honorable Mention: Turtle Wax Black Box Finish Kit

Benefits of Wax for Black Cars

Protection from harmful sun rays. The number one cause of paint oxidation is direct sunlight. A brand-new car left out in the sun for a handful of years will oxidize faster than a 10-15-year-old car that’s been garaged all its life. Apply some sunscreen (i.e. wax) to your car to keep it from degrading quickly.

Maintain your investment. For all the money spent on vehicles, it's important to maintain them both internally and externally to keep their value at its highest. Routine waxing is part of such a maintenance schedule, even though it may not be suggested by the manufacturer directly.

Remove light surface defects. Depending on which application method you choose, waxing can actually remove light surface scratching on your vehicle's paint. Since black cars show defects more easily than any other color, it doesn't hurt to take care of those scratches as you wax.

Get better results than with a general wax. Though waxing your vehicle is the same basic process no matter what color car you drive, some generic or basic waxes can't achieve the same results as waxes meant for black cars. If you're looking for a better result, look for waxes meant for black vehicles.

As a final-step sealant in your paint correction process. You know how to get your black paint job looking better than factory, but that final step requires a wax that can boost the shine and extend the life of your vehicle's paint. Don't let your hard work go to waste—choose one specific to your dark-colored ride.

Types of Wax for Black Cars

Synthetic

Most car waxes available these days are synthetic. Like the compounds detailers and body shop experts use to correct paint defects, synthetic waxes are specially-blended to evoke the best shine from your vehicle’s paint. The alternatives to synthetic wax are natural and carnauba, though many manufacturers offer blends of these three as well.

Carnauba

There’s a lot of science that goes into the wax you put on your car. A lot of auto enthusiasts swear by carnauba wax, mostly because it provides a deeper shine and better protection. However, it won’t last as long as a synthetic wax, so you’ll end up having to reapply it more often. Carnauba wax isn’t necessarily a higher-quality product either, as you can achieve similar results with both carnauba and synthetic waxes. Both paste and liquid waxes can contain carnauba.

Spray

A detail professional’s best friend and ultimate quick-detail method, spray wax is the type of wax you’ll want to have at your side if you’re looking to get the most cleaning power out of a single product. Spray wax should be used as a final step before the car is ready to go. You won’t get superior protection from a typical spray wax but it’s better than leaving dirt and grime to eat away at your paint.

Paste

Paste wax is the typical consistency of anywhere from a gritty toothpaste to candle wax. It’s much harder to apply than liquid or spray wax. Some people swear by paste wax, though liquid wax is typically most widely-used. Liquid wax requires a bit of heat to sink down into the paint pores, while paste wax relies on elbow grease to remove the top layer of paint to reveal the shiny layer beneath.

Liquid

Liquid wax is the most common form of wax on the market. It’s usually applied with a dual-action (DA) polisher or a rotary buffer. You can also apply it by hand. Some liquid waxes will be slightly scented to make the waxing process more enjoyable even though the smell has no effect on the end results.

Wipes

For a wax on the go, check out wax wipes. They’re a convenient solution to removing surface contaminants and applying a thin protective layering of wax. However, they won’t last as long as a liquid or paste wax. Most wax wipes come in a resealable package that’s easily stored for your next use.

Top Brands

Meguiar’s

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Meguiar’s has been in the car care industry for over 100 years. If you’re looking for a Christmas or birthday gift for that car lover in your life, check out the Meguiar’s Classic Wash & Wax Kit. It’s a great starter pack for any car owner.

Turtle Wax

If you’re a die-hard wax paste fan, check out Turtle Wax’s Super Hard Shell Car Wax. The company began in 1944 and is headquartered in Illinois.

Chemical Guys

Based out of California, the folks at Chemical Guys have been in the car business for quite some time. Take a look at its Black Light Hybrid Radiant Finish.

Black Car Wax Pricing

$5-$10: You really don’t have to spend more than a few dollars to get a quality wax on your vehicle. At this low price point, you should be able to find a package of wax wipes, a 16-to-24-ounce bottle of spray wax, and/or a bottle of liquid wax. Any of these products are plenty to keep your car protected.

$11-$20: If you're looking for paste wax, you'll have to spend around $15 minimum. Most of the higher-quality, bigger-brand-name liquid waxes are priced in this range as well. There are also some waxing kits available for under $20, most of them including the wax itself, along with a microfiber towel, applicator pad, or both.

$21 and above: Brands that mix their wax and polishing compounds into one product fall into this price point. You can also find a variety of car care systems available, many of them addressing black cars specifically. If you're serious about a clean (black) car, consider investing a bit more to stock up on supplies.

Key Features

Simple Preparation

It’s never a good idea to just slap some wax on your vehicle and call it good. Doing so will seal in those harmful contaminants that can eat away at your paint and cause lasting damage. Some vehicles will require more preparation before waxing than others, but you shouldn’t have to spend hours prepping the paint before you’ve even begun waxing it. The best waxes will only require a thorough washing before they can be applied.

Easy Application and Removal

Not everyone has access to a dual-action polisher or a rotary buffer, but that’s okay. The best car waxes, especially those intended for use on black or dark-colored automobiles, should require little effort to apply and remove. The instructions should be clear about how much product to use over a specified surface area. A few swipes with a microfiber cloth should be all that’s necessary to remove wax as well.

Long-Lasting Protection

Spend a few hours on your car each month, and you’ll soon tire of the wax-on, wax-off routine. Choose a car wax that goes on thick enough to protect your vehicle for months at a time. That way, you won’t have to spend more hours and cash on keeping your car’s paint clean. Longer-lasting waxes aren’t necessarily thicker, they’re just a better wax, to begin with.

Paint-Corrective

The ideal wax should not only protect your car’s paint from the elements but boost it as well. Minor scratches can be removed if you use wax correctly, but the best waxes correct as they are applied. No extra steps or special knowledge necessary. Black cars are especially prone to scratches and marring defects, so removing those imperfections as you maintain the paint itself is a win-win for everyone involved.

Wipes Clean

The best car waxes wipe away without leaving a trace—except for a protective layering. There are a variety of factors that play into how well a wax wipes off, but generally speaking, the wax shouldn’t harden immediately once it is applied. Paste wax is a bit different, but liquid wax should act more like lotion when it is applied. A wax that wipes clean is also easier to use overall.

Other Considerations

Commitment Level: The level of time and money you want to invest in waxing your vehicle will dictate what you look for in a wax. If you only want a simple wax, take a hard look at our suggestions above. If you want more from your wax than that, consider investing in an advanced application method like a DA polisher or a rotary buffer. They’ll cut your waxing time down tremendously.

Additional Materials: Even spray wax requires you to own a soft microfiber towel or two to wipe off the excess liquid. If you're going to be waxing a lot, look into the additional materials you'll need to purchase for the best results. Items such as a clay bar, a waxing pad/applicator, and a polisher/buffer are just a few things that come to mind. The more prepared you are, the better your results.

Comfort Level: Waxing your vehicle doesn't have to be your thing. If you want the results of wax but don't have the (insert reason here) to commit to waxing, check out what deals your local dealership or detail shop offer. Waxing doesn't take but a few hours and won't cost you much more than an oil change. You can still have your car waxed and drive it too.

Best Wax for Black Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Wax for Black Cars Overall: Turtle Wax Color Magic Jet Black Polish