Best Spray Wax: Great Options to Make Your Car Shine

There are many ways to keep your vehicle looking shiny and new, including using a spray wax. If you want to detail your car without wasting too much time and money, a waxing spray can do the job. It can be used in between paste applications and isn't difficult to apply. Check out our spray-on car wax reviews for the top brands on the market.

Best Spray Wax Overall: Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22 oz

Best Spray Wax Value: Turtle Wax T-477R ICE Spray Wax - 20 oz.

Best Spray Wax Honorable Mention: KevianClean Quick Wax Car Detailing Spray

Benefits of Spray Wax

Protect your car’s finish. The best spray wax for cars will prevent your paint and clear coat from oxidizing. It will also protect your vehicle from external elements, such as rain, snow, dirt, and grime.

Car spray adds a layer of protection by blocking blemishes. You can also use it to fill in small scratches that may turn up on your paint. Easy application. If you're new to detailing cars, the best quick wax for cars can do the task. It's as simple as spraying the product on your paint and wiping it away. In some cases, you won't even need to buff the area.

Types of Spray Wax

Clean & Polish/Wax

This multi-purpose spray-on formula includes a cleansing agent combined with wax protection. Some of these products don't require water, a bucket, or rinsing. Simply spray, wipe, and go. Some brands tout water spot-free application and high-lubricity that keeps the paint finish from getting swirls and scratches, and the wax can last a few weeks.

Single-Purpose Spray Wax

Traditional spray wax has one function: produce a smooth-as-glass finish after a car wash. Many motorists prefer to use the best wax for car shine in between touch-ups. You can thoroughly detail your vehicle a couple of times a year with a deep wax, and then every time you wash your car or truck, you can apply a quick spray-on wax. It's essentially designed to protect a vehicle's finish in between washes.

Top Brands

Mothers

Mothers, based in Huntington Beach, Calif., is known for its high-quality polishes, waxes, and cleaners. The company started in the 1970s with its 4-ounce can of mag and aluminum polish for alloy wheels. Today, it has over 70 products on the shelves for car enthusiasts. One popular product is the Mothers 05724 California Gold Spray Wax - 24 oz.

Griot’s Garage

The family-owned Griot's Garage has been producing car care products in the United States since 1990. The company moved to Tacoma, Wash. in 1994 and opened its flagship store in Tacoma in 2010. Its top spray wax is Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22oz.

Meguiar’s

Meguiar's has been around for over a century and creates products for every automotive surface, including paint, wheels, tires, and interiors. It is based in Irvine, Calif., and one popular product is the Meguiar's G17516 Ultimate Quik Wax, 15.2 Fluid Ounces.

Turtle Wax

Turtle Wax, headquartered in Addison, Ill., was founded in 1946 by Ben Hirsch. He and his partner/wife, Marie, developed the world's first liquid car polish, known as Plastone. The company became Turtle Wax, Inc. in the 1950s after Hirsch linked a turtle's protective hard shell to his Plastone polish. One popular option is the Turtle Wax 50834 1-Step Wax & Dry-26 oz. Double Pack with Microfiber Towel, 52. Fluid_Ounces, 2.

Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys is based in California and designs and create high-quality waxes, coatings, polishes, and sealants for cars. One of its recommended spray-on waxes is the Chemical Guys WAC20916 InstaWax, 16 fl. oz.

Adam’s Polishes

Adam's Polishes is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. The company's signature product line includes car wax, sealants, dressings, cleaners, and polishes. Founder Adam Pitale started a mobile detailing business as a kid and eventually began detailing for Coca-Cola before launching his online business. One of his popular products is Adam's Spray Wax - Carnauba Infused Quick Detailer Spray Polish.

Spray Wax Pricing

Under $10: The best spray wax for cars doesn't need to be expensive. You can find several products in this price range that works very effectively and provide a deep shine.

Key Features

UV Protection

UV rays can damage a vehicle's paint surface, causing it to fade over time. The best spray wax for cars may have agents that provide UV protection to lengthen the life of your paint job. UV protection in a car wax product is considered an extra bit of preventative maintenance; however, there is some debate on how much UV protection these waxes actually provide.

Versatility

Some easy car wax products are solely intended to be applied to a paint finish. Others can be used on car or truck windows, headlights, plastic trim, and rims. You need to decide if you want one product to do multiple things, or if you want to have separate products for cleaning the car’s paint, windows, and so on.

Eco-Friendly

We're deluged on a daily basis with chemical-based products, and car care brands are no exception. Fortunately, some of the best spray waxes are non-toxic and eco-friendly. They are made with bio-based ingredients from plants, which are better for the environment and your health. If living green is important, look for products that are eco-friendly.

Other Considerations

Ease of Application: Most spray-on waxes are easy to apply: simply spray on, wipe off, and wipe clean with a separate cloth. However, some products are more likely to leave streaks than others. Make sure you purchase a brand that doesn't require you to do more wiping and buffing than necessary.

Best Spray Wax Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Spray Wax Overall: Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22 oz