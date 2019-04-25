Best Spray Wax: Great Options to Make Your Car Shine
These top spray waxes will bring out the shine on your car or truck
There are many ways to keep your vehicle looking shiny and new, including using a spray wax. If you want to detail your car without wasting too much time and money, a waxing spray can do the job. It can be used in between paste applications and isn't difficult to apply. Check out our spray-on car wax reviews for the top brands on the market.
Best Spray Wax Overall:
Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22 oz
Best Spray Wax Value: Turtle Wax T-477R ICE Spray Wax - 20 oz.
Best Spray Wax Honorable Mention: KevianClean Quick Wax Car Detailing Spray
Benefits of Spray Wax
- Protect your car’s finish. The best spray wax for cars will prevent your paint and clear coat from oxidizing. It will also protect your vehicle from external elements, such as rain, snow, dirt, and grime.
- Prevent blemishes. Car spray adds a layer of protection by blocking blemishes. You can also use it to fill in small scratches that may turn up on your paint.
- Easy application. If you're new to detailing cars, the best quick wax for cars can do the task. It's as simple as spraying the product on your paint and wiping it away. In some cases, you won't even need to buff the area.
- Saves time. Cheap car wax can be very useful if you want to quickly touch up your vehicle before an event or outing. Spray wax doesn't take nearly as long to apply as a paste wax.
Types of Spray Wax
Clean & Polish/Wax
This multi-purpose spray-on formula includes a cleansing agent combined with wax protection. Some of these products don't require water, a bucket, or rinsing. Simply spray, wipe, and go. Some brands tout water spot-free application and high-lubricity that keeps the paint finish from getting swirls and scratches, and the wax can last a few weeks.
Single-Purpose Spray Wax
Traditional spray wax has one function: produce a smooth-as-glass finish after a car wash. Many motorists prefer to use the best wax for car shine in between touch-ups. You can thoroughly detail your vehicle a couple of times a year with a deep wax, and then every time you wash your car or truck, you can apply a quick spray-on wax. It's essentially designed to protect a vehicle's finish in between washes.
Top Brands
Mothers
Mothers, based in Huntington Beach, Calif., is known for its high-quality polishes, waxes, and cleaners. The company started in the 1970s with its 4-ounce can of mag and aluminum polish for alloy wheels. Today, it has over 70 products on the shelves for car enthusiasts. One popular product is the Mothers 05724 California Gold Spray Wax - 24 oz.
Griot’s Garage
The family-owned Griot's Garage has been producing car care products in the United States since 1990. The company moved to Tacoma, Wash. in 1994 and opened its flagship store in Tacoma in 2010. Its top spray wax is Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22oz.
Meguiar’s
Meguiar's has been around for over a century and creates products for every automotive surface, including paint, wheels, tires, and interiors. It is based in Irvine, Calif., and one popular product is the Meguiar's G17516 Ultimate Quik Wax, 15.2 Fluid Ounces.
Turtle Wax
Turtle Wax, headquartered in Addison, Ill., was founded in 1946 by Ben Hirsch. He and his partner/wife, Marie, developed the world's first liquid car polish, known as Plastone. The company became Turtle Wax, Inc. in the 1950s after Hirsch linked a turtle's protective hard shell to his Plastone polish. One popular option is the Turtle Wax 50834 1-Step Wax & Dry-26 oz. Double Pack with Microfiber Towel, 52. Fluid_Ounces, 2.
Chemical Guys
Chemical Guys is based in California and designs and create high-quality waxes, coatings, polishes, and sealants for cars. One of its recommended spray-on waxes is the Chemical Guys WAC20916 InstaWax, 16 fl. oz.
Adam’s Polishes
Adam's Polishes is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. The company's signature product line includes car wax, sealants, dressings, cleaners, and polishes. Founder Adam Pitale started a mobile detailing business as a kid and eventually began detailing for Coca-Cola before launching his online business. One of his popular products is Adam's Spray Wax - Carnauba Infused Quick Detailer Spray Polish.
Spray Wax Pricing
- Under $10: The best spray wax for cars doesn't need to be expensive. You can find several products in this price range that works very effectively and provide a deep shine.
- $10 and up: Products that cost more than $10 typically have more versatility and additional offerings such as plant-based ingredients that are earth friendly.
Key Features
UV Protection
UV rays can damage a vehicle's paint surface, causing it to fade over time. The best spray wax for cars may have agents that provide UV protection to lengthen the life of your paint job. UV protection in a car wax product is considered an extra bit of preventative maintenance; however, there is some debate on how much UV protection these waxes actually provide.
Versatility
Some easy car wax products are solely intended to be applied to a paint finish. Others can be used on car or truck windows, headlights, plastic trim, and rims. You need to decide if you want one product to do multiple things, or if you want to have separate products for cleaning the car’s paint, windows, and so on.
Eco-Friendly
We're deluged on a daily basis with chemical-based products, and car care brands are no exception. Fortunately, some of the best spray waxes are non-toxic and eco-friendly. They are made with bio-based ingredients from plants, which are better for the environment and your health. If living green is important, look for products that are eco-friendly.
Other Considerations
- Ease of Application: Most spray-on waxes are easy to apply: simply spray on, wipe off, and wipe clean with a separate cloth. However, some products are more likely to leave streaks than others. Make sure you purchase a brand that doesn't require you to do more wiping and buffing than necessary.
- Scent: Some people like an automotive spray to emit a sweet, pleasant smell, while others aren't interested in fancy smells with their car-care products. There are also those who may have a sensitivity to certain scents. Some spray-on wax products have a very distinct odor, while others don't emit much of a scent at all.
Best Spray Wax Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Spray Wax Overall: Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22 oz
The Griot's Garage spray-on wax has a carnauba wax base and adds a deep gloss to your paint. It quickly and easily adds a waxed look to your vehicle’s finish and enhances any existing coats of wax already on your car or truck.
This wax provides a high-gloss shine with minimal effort. It goes on easy, wipes off easy, and leaves a waxy-like feel to the finish. It is also pretty forgiving when it comes to removing any white residue on your finish. The nozzle provides a super-fine mist, and the wax leaves behind a beautiful shine. Also, it makes road grime and other elements come off easily from your finish during washings. Finally, the banana scent is more pleasant than some competing products that don’t smell as good.
One downside is the wax doesn't work well on a hot surface; it will flash very quickly and streak, particularly on dark colors. Its tendency to streak means it may take extra effort and towels to buff it off. Also, it may not last very long.
Best Spray Wax Value: Turtle Wax T-477R ICE Spray Wax - 20 oz
Turtle Wax ICE contains a UV blocker and produces superior water beading. This spray-on wax goes on easily, leaves a nice smooth finish and shine, and lasts about four to six weeks. It can be applied to paint, exterior plastic, rubber trim, and glass to repel water.
Its ingredients have anti-static properties, so the finish stays cleaner longer. ICE fills in light swirl marks and produces a "mirror-like" shine. It also has a less static charge to attract dust compared to some other products. It works well on glass and chrome and does not discolor or leave build-up on plastic or vinyl trim. In addition, it does not streak or cause any hazing and beads up water nicely after several washings.
One problem is that the wax does not smell as nice as some competitor spray-on waxes. It can leave behind streaks that are hard to wipe off, and it has a very watery consistency, making it hard to remove. Also, the bottle's nozzle may stop working over time.
Best Spray Wax Honorable Mention: KevianClean Quick Wax Car Detailing Spray
The KevianClean spray-on wax is plant-based, eco-friendly, and non-toxic. Its ingredients include carnauba and beeswax for UV protection, and it's not made of harsh chemicals. The wax provides a deep, glossy shine, even on black cars. In addition to the finish, the product can be used on windows, headlights, wheels, and rims. The wax is also American-made.
This wax has a natural scent and doesn't smell like chemicals. It is easy to apply and leaves behind superior reflectivity and a nice, smooth shine. It works super fast with little effort. It also works great on a windshield and helps the wipers work with no chatter or haze. It cleans off calcium deposits from sprinkler system residue and leaves behind a glossy protective barrier.
This wax may not last very long, and it is a little bit more expensive than some competing brands—likely due to its eco-friendly properties. As with most things related to “going green,” be prepared to spend a bit more for the environmentally-friendly formula.
Tips
- Even the best spray-on car wax will not work as effectively as paste waxes, such as carnauba car wax. If you want a lot of durabilities and a really deep level of shine, you will be better off with paste wax.
- Spray waxes are more suited for newer vehicles that have a solid finish. The finish on older vehicles tends to dull, fade, and oxidize. This can be combated with a clay bar and then a polish.
- Choose a spray-on wax that is compatible with your vehicle's finish. Some work better with gloss or clear coats, for example. Also, choose a wax based on your climate, which varies in different parts of the country.
- Before you apply waxing spray, read the instructions, and then thoroughly wash your vehicle. You want to ensure that it’s as clean as possible before you begin the waxing process.
- Do not wax your vehicle in direct sunlight. Choose a shaded area because the hot sun may cause the car spray to bake onto the surface of your vehicle, and it may cause streaking.
- If there's tar or other road gunk on your vehicle, clean it off first. Next, spray on the wax, wipe it with a microfiber cloth, and finally polish the finish with another dry cloth.
- Spray-on wax is not an alternative to washing your vehicle. If your car or truck is really dirty, you need to wash it thoroughly because a spray-on wax can't do the task properly.
- Be aware that in rare circumstances and with long-time use, a spray-on wax may damage your finish. These products contain many chemicals that may adversely react with some types of paint.
FAQs
Q: How long does spray wax last?
A: Even the best spray-on car wax lasts only about two weeks, although some products may last a month or more. Be prepared to reapply the wax often if you want to protect your vehicle from the elements. In contrast, paste waxes can last up to several months.
Q: How much spray-on wax do I need to use?
A: Apply as much or as little as you need. Keep in mind that if you don't use enough, you won't get a lasting shine. If you use too much, you may leave smears on the finish.
Q: Does my car need to be wet or dry when I use spray-on wax?
A: It depends on the product. Some sprays will dry quickly on a dry surface, which makes them more difficult to wipe off. On a wet vehicle, spray the wax on the finish before using a chamois and buff it with a microfiber towel.
Final Thoughts
The best spray wax is the Griot's Garage 10962 Spray-On Wax 22 oz. It’s easy to apply and leaves behind a nice, glossy shine. The wax protects a vehicle’s paint, and it repels water nicely in between car washes.
If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, consider the Turtle Wax T-477R ICE Spray Wax - 20 oz
Let us know what your favorites are in the comments below.
