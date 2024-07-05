Detailing Gear You’ll Need to Revive Your Paint Job Post Fourth of July

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I know. You already detailed your car well ahead of time to make sure it’s all shined up for the Fourth of July. But did you make sure to stock up on all the supplies you’ll need to clean it back up after the holiday shenanigans? You have to think ahead in moments like these, but I’ve got you covered. I’ve already rounded up the Fourth of July detailing deals at Amazon, and you need to make sure there’s no trace of the things you did with that car once the fireworks started.
I’ll cut right to the product you’re really interested in. Somehow, your car’s going to accrue some caked-on tire rubber tonight. I’m not sure how; I’m sure you have no clue, but it always tends to happen on Independence Day. Mother’s R3 Racing Rubber Remover is currently on sale for $15.85.
Rumor has it that Turtle Wax T-123R Super Hard Shell Liquid Car Wax also works really well for this, which you can snag for $11.35 with the coupon. If you and all of your buddies keep falling prey to this mysterious phenomenon, you might want to grab the 6-pack for $46.99.
More Fourth of July Detailing Deals
- Mothers Speed Bug & Tar Remover 6 Pack for $49.99
- Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash and Wax for $13.98
- Meguiar’s Ultimate Interior Detailer for $9.97
- Meguiar’s Endurance Tire Gel for $11.22
- Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash and Wax for $32.93
- The Rag Company Eagle Edgeless 500 Microfiber Detailing Towels 4-Pack for $20.95
- The Rag Company Edgeless 365 Microfiber Towels 10-Pack for $19.95
- The Rag Company The Liquid8r Microfiber Drying Towel for $25.95
- The Rag Company Premium Chenille Microfiber Knobby Wash Mitt 2-Pack for $9.99
- Chemical Guys HydroSpeed Ceramic Quick Detailer for $24.98
- Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating for $13.96
- Turtle Wax T-123R-6PK Super Hard Shell Liquid Car Wax for $46.99
- Turtle Wax Super Hard Shell Paste Wax for $9.75
- PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel for $6.99
- Adam’s Polishes Wheel & Tire Cleaner Gallon for $43.99 With Coupon
- Adam’s Polishes Leather Care Kit for $24.83 With Coupon