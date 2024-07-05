Detailing Gear You’ll Need to Revive Your Paint Job Post Fourth of July

I know. You already detailed your car well ahead of time to make sure it’s all shined up for the Fourth of July. But did you make sure to stock up on all the supplies you’ll need to clean it back up after the holiday shenanigans? You have to think ahead in moments like these, but I’ve got you covered. I’ve already rounded up the Fourth of July detailing deals at Amazon, and you need to make sure there’s no trace of the things you did with that car once the fireworks started.

Mother R3 Racing Rubber Remover for $15.85 See It

I’ll cut right to the product you’re really interested in. Somehow, your car’s going to accrue some caked-on tire rubber tonight. I’m not sure how; I’m sure you have no clue, but it always tends to happen on Independence Day. Mother’s R3 Racing Rubber Remover is currently on sale for $15.85.

Rumor has it that Turtle Wax T-123R Super Hard Shell Liquid Car Wax also works really well for this, which you can snag for $11.35 with the coupon. If you and all of your buddies keep falling prey to this mysterious phenomenon, you might want to grab the 6-pack for $46.99.

Turtle Wax T-123R Super Hard Shell Liquid Car Wax for $11.35 With Coupon See It

More Fourth of July Detailing Deals