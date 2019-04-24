Best Ceramic Coating for Cars: Protect Your Car with a Glossy Finish

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you’re tired of your car wax because it breaks down every so often, then the ceramic coating is exactly what you need. The liquid polymer or quartz bonds with the car paint and gives it a lasting shine. It’s also easy to maintain, doesn’t require many trips to the car wash, and gives the car better protection. What is the best ceramic coating? We have the answer to that question right here.

Best Ceramic Coating for Car Overall: Color N Drive Car Ceramic Coating Kit

Best Ceramic Coating for Cars Value: Ethos Ceramic Wax 9H

Best Ceramic Coating for Cars Honorable Mention: CarPro Cquartz 50 ml Kit

Benefits of Ceramic Coating for Cars

Repel rain, mud, and dirt. Unlike wax or factory paint, the ceramic coating does a better job of protecting the exterior of the car. The best car coating product has hydrophobic properties and will make water and rain bead instead of a pool on the hood. Mud and acid rain splashed on the car slide off the smooth surface without leaving a stain. The same goes for snow, bird droppings, or ice as they roll off the car without sticking to its surface.

Unlike wax or factory paint, the ceramic coating does a better job of protecting the exterior of the car. The best car coating product has hydrophobic properties and will make water and rain bead instead of a pool on the hood. Mud and acid rain splashed on the car slide off the smooth surface without leaving a stain. The same goes for snow, bird droppings, or ice as they roll off the car without sticking to its surface. Prevent UV damage, rust, and oxidization. For the most part, leaving your car in the sun for too long tends to cause the car’s paint to fade and even crack. The ultraviolet rays of the sun have a destructive effect on the car’s surface. Many ceramic coating brands prevent this damage as well as other forms of erosion such as rust and oxidization.

For the most part, leaving your car in the sun for too long tends to cause the car’s paint to fade and even crack. The ultraviolet rays of the sun have a destructive effect on the car’s surface. Many ceramic coating brands prevent this damage as well as other forms of erosion such as rust and oxidization. Cost effective. Since car wax doesn’t last more than three months on average, you need to get the vehicle rewaxed a lot more than you may like. Ceramic car coating, on the other hand, is more durable, and a good coating with proper maintenance can serve you for a few years before replacing it. In the end, you save more money with nano ceramic coating than wax or paint sealant.

Since car wax doesn’t last more than three months on average, you need to get the vehicle rewaxed a lot more than you may like. Ceramic car coating, on the other hand, is more durable, and a good coating with proper maintenance can serve you for a few years before replacing it. In the end, you save more money with nano ceramic coating than wax or paint sealant. Improved protection. With a ceramic coating for car paint, your car gets a semi-permanent layer of protection that bonds with the paint on the molecular level. That protective layer is tougher than the soft wax and can withstand ultra harsh treatment both from the terrain and the elements. In effect, you’re not just protecting the car paint, but also protecting the body of the car itself against scratches, chemicals, and anything else that gets thrown at it.

With a ceramic coating for car paint, your car gets a semi-permanent layer of protection that bonds with the paint on the molecular level. That protective layer is tougher than the soft wax and can withstand ultra harsh treatment both from the terrain and the elements. In effect, you’re not just protecting the car paint, but also protecting the body of the car itself against scratches, chemicals, and anything else that gets thrown at it. Glossy finish. Regular car waxes have a warm appearance that gets dull when left out in the open. Compare that to the sharp candy appearance of a ceramic top coat. It gives the car a high-gloss finish that doesn’t fade under the sun or with the passage of time.

Types of Ceramic Coating for Cars

Polymer

Epoxy or polymer is a widely used type of ceramic coating that bonds with the factory paint coating of the car. That bond is permanent as the paint and the polymer become one layer that is tougher and more resistant to damage. It’s the reason why you can’t just wash away a layer of ceramic coating. The only way to remove the polymer coating is by polishing.

Quartz

Quartz coatings are, by design, harder than other types. Quartz or silicon dioxide coatings reach high levels of hardness that aim to armor the vehicle against debris and scratches. They preserve their fresh appearance and shiny look even after years of use and abuse.

Hybrid

Hybrid coatings are a combination of quartz and polymer. That type, which claims to have the best of both worlds, is supposedly harder and creates a protective shell around the vehicle. However, there’s no evidence that hybrid coatings offer any extra protection than other types of coating.

Top Brands

Ethos

Ethos Car Care is a US-based company that puts more focus on high-quality and locally made ingredients to make products that deliver. The company made its formulas from scratch and built the products from the ground up. Other ceramic paint protection products include the Ethos Ceramic Refresh.

CarPro

As a leader in car detailing and ceramic coating products, CarPro was established in 2009. From the start, it has used nanotechnology to achieve advances in both fields and set itself apart from the competition. Besides the company's flagship Cquartz, there’s also the CarPro Reload Spray Sealant and the CarPro FlyBy30 Windshield & Glass Coating Kit.

Nasiol

In 2008, the company was established in Turkey to work on nano-spinning techniques. In 2012, it changed its focus to protective nanocoatings and changed its name to Artekya. The top products include the Nasiol NL272 Ultimate Protection and the Nasiol ZR53 Car Ceramic Coating.

Ceramic Coating for Cars Pricing

Under $40: At this price range, you can get a product with a little above-average quality but with little durability. Most products that sell under $40 will not last more than a year.

At this price range, you can get a product with a little above-average quality but with little durability. Most products that sell under $40 will not last more than a year. $50 - $100: You can pick a good-quality 9H ceramic coating with a professional finish at this price range. Durability won’t be an issue as one coating can stay around for up to five years.

You can pick a good-quality 9H ceramic coating with a professional finish at this price range. Durability won’t be an issue as one coating can stay around for up to five years. Over $100: Top-tier products sell around these price ranges. If you’re looking for a ceramic coating that will last the lifetime of the car, be ready to pay the price tag that comes attached to it.

Key Features

Durability

Durability describes how long you can expect the ceramic coating to keep protecting the car’s body and looking as new as the day it was applied. Some high-end ceramic coatings have durability that last as long as the car’s lifetime. An affordable and good-quality product will give you anywhere from two to five years of good service.

Ease of Use

Since not all car owners are DIY gurus, one thing to look for in the ceramic coating product is easy application. Even if you have no prior experience with coatings or special skills beyond knowing how to wash your car, you should still be able to use the coating with relative ease. A good product shouldn’t require extra tools or equipment to use it, either.

Level of Hardness

The coating industry describes paint hardness as the ability to resist damage and scratching. As such, the harder the coating, the better it is at doing its job protecting the car and its exterior. A ceramic coating with ‘9H’ in the name means it has diamond-level hardness.

Other Considerations

Weather: Depending on how much sun your vehicle gets, a ceramic coating might be needed. This is especially true of cars that get parked in the sun for long hours. Due to the damage caused by UV rays, these cars would require the extra protection of a layer of ceramic coating.

Depending on how much sun your vehicle gets, a ceramic coating might be needed. This is especially true of cars that get parked in the sun for long hours. Due to the damage caused by UV rays, these cars would require the extra protection of a layer of ceramic coating. Car Age: As the car ages, so does the paint layer. You shouldn’t use a ceramic coating on an old car where the paint is chipped or has become thin. The chemicals in the coating will interact with the bodywork, which could damage the body of the car.

Best Ceramic Coating for Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Ceramic Coating for Cars Overall: Color N Drive Car Ceramic Coating Kit