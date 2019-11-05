Best Car Paint Protection: Prevent Chips and Rust

Tips

Invest in a microfiber towel to wipe the spray onto your paint for better performance. You can also use a soft cloth or T-shirt, but make sure the fabric doesn’t scratch the paint.

If you have multiple vehicles or motorcycles, consider stocking up on several bottles to protect them all. Some types of paint protectors also require several coats.

Avoid applying the paint protector when it’s hot if you want to get a nice even coat on the vehicle. Also, avoid applying the solution to a car that is hot or warm. Bring the vehicle into the shade or wait until either the sun has set or clean it earlier in the day before it gets too warm.

FAQs

Q: How long will a paint protector last?

A: This is a difficult question to answer because each product is designed differently. The majority of paint protectors will keep the paint shiny and glossy for perhaps a week. They will also not last through several downpours or snowstorms. Check with the manufacturer to find out.

Q: How much paint protector should I use?

A: The bottle should come with a chart or guide to show you exactly how much you need to use. if you find that the amount is not enough to wax or protect an area effectively, you may want to use more.

Q: What is the best way to apply the paint protector?

A: Typically, each one will come with a multi-step process. Start by rinsing off the surface with a hose. Then apply the cleaner to the paint and other parts of your vehicle. Lastly, wash it away with a microfiber cloth and let it dry.

Final Thoughts

For a strong and effective paint protector and car wax, consider the Shine Armor Car Wax Hydrophobic Spray.

Save some cash and check out the Chemical Guys Hybrid V7 Optical Select High Gloss Spray Sealant and Quick Detailer for a smooth finish at a less expensive price.