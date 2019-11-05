Best Car Paint Protection: Prevent Chips and Rust
Clean and protect your vehicle’s paint job with these long-lasting car paint protectors
- Best OverallShine Armor Car Wax Hydrophobic SpraySummarySummary
This synthetic hydrophobic paint protector is infused with Brazilian carnauba wax for added strength to seal and polish your paint.ProsPros
The superior enhanced formula is streak-free and safe for all surfaces. It works quickly and is convenient to apply in little time. It lasts through rain and wind and smells pretty good as well.ConsCons
The bottle is small, and you may need multiple to get the job done. Also, the spray bottle feels flimsy.
- Best ValueChemical Guys Hybrid V7 Optical High Gloss Spray Sealant and Quick DetailerSummarySummary
A hybrid bottle of detailing spray infused with rapid bond technology to better protect your car from harmful sun rays and the elements.ProsPros
The produced finish is a high-gloss transparent shine and it provides long-lasting UV protection to paint and other exterior surfaces of the car. It sprays on easily and removes dust, dirt, and other grime.ConsCons
It may take a while to see improvements if you are cleaning the paint. The bottle can run out quickly.
- Honorable MentionCarGuys Hybrid Wax SealantSummarySummary
CarGuys understands how to make a good paint cleaner and protector. This hybrid wax sealant features a topcoat carnauba wax to leave your car sparkling clean.ProsPros
It applies easy and quickly with a built-in spray attachment. The finish is a smooth reflective gloss, the bottle is large enough to apply several coats to a car. It comes with its own microfiber cloth for easy cleanup and application.ConsCons
The result may not be as slick or glossy as other formulas. It can leave visible streaks, and the instructions can be confusing at first.