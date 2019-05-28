Best Automotive Paints: Color Your Car Right

Does your vehicle have a signature look? With the right automotive paint, your ride will stand out from the crowd and make a powerful statement. If you’re looking into painting your own vehicle, check out our buying guide for the best automotive paint. Undertaking the painting process isn’t for the faint of heart, so we’ll give you a few tips along the way, too.

Spray nozzle failure could cause issues when it comes to coverage and final results. This particular product is not meant for repainting an entire car, either.

If rust is eating away at your ride, invest in the Rust-Oleum automotive enamel to not only stop rust immediately but prevent any further damage from occurring.

No one will mistake your Plasti Dip paint job for a masterpiece that rolled out of a professional paint booth. Plasti Dip does not hold up well over time.

Plasti Dip is a rubberized coating that can be applied to your vehicle. With Plasti Dip, you get easy application and removal—in case you change your mind.

Though it is meant to match the original paint color, this product will create contrast between untouched panels and those that have been repainted.

Dupli-Color organizes their car paints by brand name, so you’re guaranteed a higher success rate in choosing the right color. Think of it as touch-up paint in larger quantities.

Take the guesswork out of picking the correct color if you’re looking for a touch-up solution. This fast-drying, easily-applied product will make repainting simpler than you think.

Benefits of Best Automotive Paint Choose your own paint color. You don’t have to stick with just factory finishes. Painting your own vehicle allows you to choose your own color and even—if you are skilled or know someone similarly skilled—your own paint scheme. The list of artistic possibilities is endless.

You don't have to stick with just factory finishes. Painting your own vehicle allows you to choose your own color and even—if you are skilled or know someone similarly skilled—your own paint scheme. The list of artistic possibilities is endless. Practice painting your own vehicle.

Whether you keep it as a hobby or make a living via painting, practicing on your own vehicle is a great way to experiment and potentially learn a new skill. Determine whether or not you want to be an automotive painter.

Just like any other profession, automotive painting takes knowledge, time, and practice. If you're looking into becoming an automotive painter, the best way to know if it's the right job for you is to give it a shot and assess. Restore your own DIY project.

Whatever project you've been working on, one of the final stages is paint. And just like every other component, it's incredibly important when it comes to the finished product. If you're looking for a one-off paint job, spraying the layers yourself might just be the answer you're looking for. Learn more about the automotive painting process. You may or may not end up painting your own vehicle but knowing about the process can be useful in a variety of situations. You really don't even have to get that deep into the specifics to have a decent understanding of what's involved. Types of Best Automotive Paint Plasti Dip An inexpensive rubberized coating, Plasti Dip is a cheap alternative to traditional automotive paints. With enough coats, Plasti Dip can weather prolonged use relatively well, depending on where on the vehicle it is applied. However, excessive wear and tear can cause the Plasti Dip to deteriorate prematurely, requiring removal and reapplication. Plasti Dip can't necessarily compete with the high gloss-finishes of higher-quality paints. Spray Paint Also an inexpensive solution, spray paint is often seen as the shortcut to paying thousands of dollars for a factory-finish paint job. When compared to these professional masterpieces, spray paint wouldn't win any beauty contests and, eventually, this paint will wear off. Spray paint is best for vehicles that aren't necessarily going to enter any automotive shows in their lifetime. Water-Based Water-based paints only include a small amount of solvent used in the process of adhering to the vehicle. They're not as toxic to work with and actually dry faster than solvent-based paints. You might think you'd need to apply more coats of a water-based paint than solvent-based paint, but that's not the case. The water acts as a carrier and dissipates once the paint is applied, so you won't get as many toxic chemicals off-gassing, even after the paint is cured. Solvent-Based When people typically think of automotive paint, solvent-based paints are what usually come to mind—or the nose. Solvent-based paints typically have higher amounts of toxic chemicals that make inhaling car paint such a bad thing. These types of paint can have lacquer, enamel, or urethane as a basis, each with their own pros and cons. These solvents act as a carrying agent and bring the paint molecules to the vehicle's surface. Most solvent-based paints take longer to cure than water-based paints. Single-Stage As you've probably deduced from the name, single-stage paints combine the basecoat and clear coat in one. There's no activator necessary. Single-stage paints are easier to lay down on a vehicle because they simplify the process, but there's a trade-off. These paints are much more susceptible to premature breakdown. You may still use a primer, but the topcoat layers are not protected by multiple layers of clear coat. Rather than stacking up layers on layers, single-stage paints combine them into fewer. Two-Stage Two-stage paints are better at weathering harsh conditions than single-stage paints. On top of the primer coat, you'll find anywhere from four to five topcoat layers, upon which will sit three or four layers of clear coat. Wearing away all those layers takes much more effort than the combination of layers found in single-stage paints. Two-stage paints do, however, take nearly twice as much time to lay down on a vehicle, since there are so many steps involved. An activator is also required for two-stage paints. Part-Specific Sometimes you don't want to paint your whole vehicle. Instead, you want to simply highlight a certain feature or improve the overall look of that area. You can use part-specific paints for things like brake calipers, wheels, engine blocks, and any other area that will take paint. Many engine-specific paints are high-heat, so they won't flake and peel off due to the high temperatures an engine block emits. Top Brands Dupli-Color With over 60 years in the paint-correction business, Dupli-Color knows what it takes to create a like-new finish over those unsightly paint blemishes. Invest in the Automotive Primer Series Adhesion Promoter for a better final product. Dupli-Color serves the world market. Plasti Dip Dipping since 1972, the experts at Plasti Dip are headquartered in Minnesota. You can use Plasti Dip for a variety of projects and applications, but if you're looking for a quick solution to your automotive paint woes, check out its Plasti Dip Rim Kit. Who says looking good has to be expensive? Best Automotive Paint Pricing $10 or less:

Most aerosolized paints will fall into this entry-level pricing category. Paints are typically packaged at or around 12 ounces and can be sprayed on car bodies or particular parts such as brake calipers, wheels, or even engine blocks. $15-$30:

Depending on the paint manufacturer you choose, you should be able to pick up multiple units of automotive paint for around $20. Many will be aerosol paints, while you may be able to find a few liquid paints as well. $30-$50:

Higher-priced and harder-to-find paints will cost you a bit more, even in quantity. Liquid automotive paint can be bought around this price point in pint-sized packaging, while spray cans are often available in multiples. $50-$90:

If you're looking for single-stage paint, you can pick up a gallon for under $100. At the same time, remember you'll need a handful of gallons for a medium-sized vehicle. Basecoats/primers and clear coats should be available in this price range as well. $100 and up: Higher-quality, single-stage paints can be bought in gallon form for upwards of $100. If you're opting for two-stage paint, you'll likely spend over $100 for a base coat, top coat, and clear coat, in multiple varieties. Key Features Finish Besides color, the finish is usually number one on the list when it comes to picking out paint. Finishes can take a plain black color and turn it metallic with tiny flakes that reflect light for a high-end look. Or you might choose a matte finish for a sleeker style. Pearlescent paints look best on vehicles with lots of dynamic exterior curves, while chameleon paint turns even the most mundane car into exotic artwork. Paint Type Before you get your heart set on any shade, consider what type of paint will be best for your situation. Consult our paint type section above for reference. Will you be transporting the vehicle outside and in the elements for most of its life? You should probably choose a two-stage paint. If you want to stick to the original finish, single-stage will likely give you the results you're looking for. Other Considerations Painting Space:

If you plan on painting your vehicle yourself, having the space to do it is priority number one. Temporary paint booths work just as well as professional setups, but just remember the process that's happening as you paint. For example, pulling your vehicle into your one- or even two-car garage and then proceeding to lay down some paint will create a whole lot of problems for you pretty quickly. Paint Preparation Process:

On top of securing the space, you'll want to make sure you understand the painting process from start to finish. Not only will this help you prepare mentally, but you'll also be able to acquire the necessary materials so you won't have a last-minute run to the store. Paint prep doesn't stop at supplies either. Sanding, smoothing, and cleaning the surface of your vehicle isn't something you should overlook. Repaint or Repair:

There's a huge difference between repainting your entire vehicle and simply touching up some scrapes on a single panel. You'll still spend time in the paint booth either way, but the value of effort varies drastically in both cases. Repairing damaged paint could be a good first step for you if you're not sure about the repainting process. After about 20 minutes of laying down paint, you'll know if it's for you or not. Paint Gun Settings and Setup: The method you use to paint with is just as important as the paint itself. Fine-tuning your spray setup can take some time, but it makes a huge difference when it comes to your final product. Having incorrect air pressure settings or even the wrong paint gun entirely can take your adventure into painting and turn it into your worst nightmare. Read up on what settings you should use before you begin. Best Automotive Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Automotive Paint Overall: Dupli-Color Perfect Match

The biggest hassle we see in painting your own vehicle is matching the tones already present. Automotive manufacturers pride themselves on their paint schemes as much as the models that wear them, so it can often be hard to duplicate a factory finish without the correct shade. Dupli-Color’s Perfect Match system takes the guessing work out of the equation, allowing you to focus on more important things. If you ask a random stranger on the street what the technical name is for their car’s paint color, we’d guess only a handful would be able to rattle off the correct answer. With Dupli-Color’s Perfect Match products, though, all you have to know is what brand your vehicle belongs to. Then, simply choose the color of your vehicle from the available selection. The Dupli-Color paint comes packaged in spray cans that make application as simple as pressing down a nozzle. Plus, you can apply the paint over existing coats if necessary. Car owners who purchase and use the Dupli-Color Perfect Match products may find the panels they paint differ in appearance from the rest of the vehicle. Essentially, you’ll find the painted panel looks like-new, while the rest of the panels weathered together to create a more unified look. This applies to dents and dings that are filled in or covered up as well. All the same, Dupli-Color makes it easy for anyone looking to touch-up their vehicle’s paint to bring a little life back to their ride’s exterior. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Automotive Paint Value: Performix Plasti Dip Multi-Purpose Rubber Coating Aerosol

New paint jobs don’t have to be costly. We chose Plasti Dip’s aerosol rubber coating as our value pick because of the wide variety of available colors and affordable pricing, but most of all, the easy application and removal process. There’s a lot you can do with Plasti Dip beyond painting your vehicle as well. Let’s take a closer look at this versatile product. Like most paint manufacturers, Plasti Dip offers customers a large palette to choose from. While most Plasti Dip colors are matte, you can choose from glossy and metallic coatings as well. The product we chose is an aerosol form of Plasti Dip, but you can also paint the product onto objects or dip them into Plasti Dip, too. It’s much easier to control the layering with Plasti Dip than your traditional spray paints, and the solution dries quickly. If you change your mind and don’t like the color you choose, you can simply remove the Plasti Dip and repeat the painting process again. At the same time, Plasti Dip will not hold up over time as typical automotive paints tend to. There’s no thick layer of clear coat protecting your Plasti-Dipped surface, so excessive abrasion can wear away the coating fairly quickly. It’s also much harder to achieve a smooth, uniform finish with Plasti Dip, so your final results may not be able to compete with professional paint booth masterpieces. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Automotive Paint Honorable Mention: Rust-Oleum Spray Paint Automotive Enamel

