Best Clay Bars: Clean Your Paint the Right Way

You've tried everything from harsh chemicals to citrus sprays, but it's not enough. There are still dirty spots marring your paint that you can't seem to remove. Times like these call for a clay bar. Made of flexible, Play-Doh-like material, clay bars slide across your paint to remove stubborn contaminants. In this buying guide, we'll discuss the best clay bars you should consider purchasing. Best Clay Bar Overall: Mother's California Gold Clay Kit Express

Best Value Clay Bar: Chemical Guys Medium Clay Bar

Best Clay Bar Honorable Mention: Griot’s Garage Paint Cleaning Clay Benefits of a Clay Bar Improve and protect your vehicle’s paint. Besides waxing, clay barring your vehicle is one of the best ways to keep the paint looking new. Think of clay bars as paint cleaners, while waxes seal the paint’s pores like a top coat of nail polish. Clay barring alone will maintain your vehicle’s paint much longer than waxing.

Maintain the paint. Removing scratches, waxing, and polishing your car's paint could take more than a day, but clay barring your vehicle should only take a few hours. Even the largest vehicles can be clay barred within a few hours' time. Plus, you won't have to spend money on various equipment and/or compounds to have better-looking paint.

Avoid paying a dealership or detail shop. You change your own oil and air filter, so why not clay bar your own vehicle? Some companies may charge high fees for a job you can easily complete in an afternoon in the comfort of your own garage or driveway.

Teach your kids. Whether you're in the automotive industry or just want to pass on your knowledge, showing your children how to maintain their vehicle helps them appreciate it more. You don't have to be an expert to use a clay bar, but it will teach you how to spot imperfections—a useful skill when picking out that first car. Types of Clay Bars Compound Strength There are three main types of clay bars: fine, medium, and heavy-duty. Fine clay bars are best used on older paints because they remove contaminants with a softer touch. Medium clay bars are a good all-purpose bar to have, while heavy-duty clay bars should be used with caution. A good way to differentiate between the compound types is to think of sandpaper. Fine clay bars are like 3,000-grit sandpaper, while heavy-duty clay bars are more like 600-800 grit. Glass-Cleaning While most, if not all, clay bars can be used on car windows, there are a few products out there specifically made for automotive glass. Clay barring your car's exterior windows helps remove hard water spots, light etching, and any contaminants that might cling even after razor-blading. Glass-cleaning clay bars require a lubricant as well and help the glass to shed water, similar to the results you get with a typical clay bar. Clay Mitts Holding onto a clay bar—especially when it's wet—can be hard after you've been scrubbing your car for a few hours. Clay mitts are a convenient alternative as they simply slip onto your hand like a wash mitt. Made of microfibers and clay bar materials, the exterior of the mitt is designed to improve the efficiency of your scrubbing action. Generally speaking, you'll be able to cover a wider area in less time with a clay mitt. Rubber Polymer/Synthetic These types of clay bar products are actually designed more like a sponge, with two distinct layers. The top half of many of these products is meant for gripping, so it's made of a foam-like material that attaches to the bottom half, which is where the clay barring action happens. Similar to the type of material used on clay mitts, rubber polymer/synthetic clay bars use a different compound to achieve the same clay bar-like results. Top Brands Griot's Garage Founded in 1990, Griot's Garage is headquartered in Washington. Well-versed in the car detailing business, the folks at Griot's Garage offer a variety of products for the do-it-yourself detailer. Check out its Brilliant Finish Synthetic Clay if you're curious to try a synthetic clay bar method. Chemical Guys With decades of experience under its belt, the Chemical Guys' team has been racking up the auto detailing hours beneath its hometown Californian sun. If you're looking for a clay bar kit, check out its Clay Bar & Luber Synthetic Lubricant Kit. It comes with all you need to get started with clay barring. Mother's Another alternative to "traditional" clay bars, the Mother's Speed Clay 2.0 bar is ergonomically shaped to fit in your hand. Mother's has been a big name in the automotive industry for quite some time and calls California home. Meguiar's For over 110 years, Meguiar's has been taking care of vehicles across the nation and abroad. Its Smooth Surface XL Clay Kit comes with everything you need to spend an afternoon clay barring your car. Meguiar's, like many other automotive detailing companies, hails from California. Clay Bar Pricing $5-$10: Most of the clay bars at this entry-level price point are of a fine to medium grade, meaning they'll work on most vehicles and are safe for older paint surfaces. You can often find multiple clay bars sold at this price, though they may not provide the results you're looking for (or in an efficient time span either).

$12-$20: Jars typically house the clay bars priced around $15-$20, which comes in handy for storage after use. There are some kits available at this price point, which may or may not include clay lubricant and/or microfiber towels along with the clay bar. Some companies also offer multiple clay bars at this level, with or without the additional accessories.

$22-$30: Both synthetic clays and clay mitts will be priced a bit higher. This is largely due to the fact that while traditional clay bars must be disposed of if they are dropped on the ground, synthetic clay bars and mitts can simply be washed off and reused. Brand-name clay kits will also be available around the $30 mark. Key Features Strength It's important to purchase the right strength of clay bar because it will greatly impact your time spent clay barring. Paint surfaces older than 15 years will respond best to fine and medium duty, while heavily-contaminated and newer paint jobs should be able to withstand heavy-duty clay bars. Size Knowing how many clay bars you need depends on the size of your vehicle and the level of contamination on the paint. Clay bars typically come in a 100-gram size, or if they are packaged in a resealable jar, around 8 ounces. Either of these amounts should be enough to clay bar a family sedan or compact SUV with mild paint contamination. If you have a larger vehicle, consider purchasing multiple clay bars to have on-hand. Lubricant Clay bars should not be used without a spray lubricant. Some companies include a lubricant, depending on which products and kits you purchase. If your clay bar didn't come with anything, consider your favorite spray wax as an alternative. The most important aspect of the lubricant is that it provides a slick surface for the clay bar to work while still protecting the paint from damage. Other Considerations Material Quality: Considering the fact that you'll be dragging the clay bar across the entire painted surface of your vehicle, you'll likely want to pay a bit more for a quality bar that won't scratch or damage your paint. While the strength of the clay bar plays a role in this aspect as well, investing in a quality clay bar is something you'll be thankful for once the job is complete.

Experience/Comfort Level: Though clay barring your vehicle might seem like a straightforward task, it's not for everyone, and that's okay. Clay bars are inexpensive enough that you can easily attempt the process, no matter your experience level. At the same time, consider your comfort level. If you're worried about damaging your personal vehicle, pick up a painted scrap at your local junkyard or ask to borrow a friend's car.

Alternatives: Before reaching for a clay bar, take a look at the other chemicals available for removing road debris from your vehicle. Lacquer thinner removes most contaminants, while citrus-based formulas work best for tree sap. If you've got bugs splattered across your grill, there are many products for removing them as well. Clay barring should be one of your last resorts when it comes to removing paint contaminants. Best Clay Bar Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Clay Bar Overall: Mother's California Gold Clay Kit Express

Complete with nearly everything you need—besides the car, of course—to get clay barring, Mother’s California Gold Clay Kit Express wins our top pick for the best clay bar. This kit includes one clay bar along with Mother’s California Gold Instant Detailer, so you can start working as soon as you open the box. Mother’s even provides a handy physical representation of the clay bar kit’s results, right on the box. Mother’s takes the guesswork out of knowing which type of clay bar strength you need. The provided 100-gram clay bar is tough on contaminants but sails smoothly across the painting. Use the Instant Detailer as you clay bar and any remaining product as a quick-shine go-to later on. You won’t have to spend a lot of money to get a clean car, especially when Mother’s sells a larger variety pack with an additional clay bar and microfiber cloth. Unfortunately, Mother’s does not provide you with a clay bar storage container, which would truly make this clay bar kit the complete package. Depending on how much Instant Detailer you apply, you might also need to purchase an extra bottle for larger and more heavily-contaminated vehicles. Anyone willing to spend a few hours on their vehicle can use this product, however. Best Value Clay Bar: Chemical Guys Medium Clay Bar

If you’re looking to just buy a clay bar, Chemical Guys sell just that. It has an entire line-up of clay bars, differentiated by strength. We chose the Medium Clay Bar as our value pick because it’s a solid choice no matter how dirty your vehicle may be. The medium strength will be tough enough to loosen stubborn contaminants while still removing smaller debris without scratching your paint. Chemical Guys cater to those looking for a simple clay bar to use on almost any vehicle. Color coding allows you to correlate the strength of the bar and makes it easier to know which one to reorder. If you’ve already got a lubricant and microfiber towel handy, all you need is the clay bar to achieve like-new paint. One of the bigger drawbacks with the Medium Clay Bar from Chemical Guys is that you do have to provide your own lubricant. Choosing this can be difficult sometimes, and if you do end up picking the Chemical Guys’ Clay Luber, you’ll have to pay extra. While you might be tempted to use the original packaging for a clay bar storage container as well, reshaping it into a flat block could prove challenging. All the same, this clay bar can be used by almost anyone on nearly any vehicle. Best Clay Bar Honorable Mention: Griot’s Garage Paint Cleaning Clay

