Best Waterless Car Wash: Get a Good Wash Without Getting Wet

Best Value Waterless Car Wash: Armor All Ultra Shine Wash Wipes

Why Buy Waterless Car Wash No access to water. Washing your car in a driveway isn't easy—or sometimes possible—when you live in an apartment or townhome. With a waterless car wash, you can still achieve similar results as you would with soap and a bucket, no hose necessary.

Water restrictions. If you live in a place where each drop of water is precious, a waterless car-washing solution can be a life—and water—saver. Even if you purchase a product that requires dilution, you're still using less water than you would normally.

Protect your vehicle as an investment. Though it may not be listed as scheduled maintenance, keeping up on cleaning the exterior of your vehicle will go a long way when it comes to protecting your overall investment. Even a car that's only been washed and never waxed will look better than one that hasn't.

Skip the local car wash. While many "touchless" car washes boast wondrous results, there's no beating the results you can get if you clean your car by hand. Choose a waterless car wash as a way to save money and time. Not only can you avoid the car wash line, but you can also invest that money elsewhere.

Spot treatment the car. Washing your car every week isn't always practical. In fact, washing your car too many times can actually wear away at the clear coat faster than normal. To tide your car over until its next wash or wax, use waterless car wash supplies. Types All-in-One Waterless car washes often include a wax element that leaves the vehicle's paint glossy and (somewhat) protected after use. Where water only removes contaminants, these waterless car wash and wax combinations soak into the clear coat. To be fair, there are many automotive washes that include wax as well. Spray Bottle Many waterless car washing products come packaged in a convenient spray bottle, ready to go at a moment's notice. If you're someone who likes to pick up a product from the auto parts store and use it in the parking lot, these types are for you. Most bottles include different spray patterns and a no-spray option. Concentrate Those washes that don't come ready-to-spray are often bottled as a concentrate. These types of waterless car washes bend the "waterless" rules a bit since they need water to be diluted. All the same, you can get quite a few washes out of one concentrated bottle. Sometimes all you need is just a few drops. Aerosol This type of waterless car wash solution isn't as mainstream as the spray-bottle kind, which may be surprising. These waterless car wash aerosols spray on as bottled washes do but can store better as long as you securely replace the cap. Like spray washes, you will need microfiber towels to apply and remove the wash. Wipes An innovative approach to washing your vehicle, these wipes are similar to those you might use to wipe down household surfaces. They offer a convenient alternative because you can easily clean your car and then throw away the towels; there's no need for dealing with microfiber towels. Most waterless car wash wipe packages are resealable as well. Kits Many of the waterless car wash types require microfiber towels. Waterless car wash kits include a few towels for convenience, along with the car-washing product itself in a spray bottle. Some kits, depending on price, will include an empty spray bottle along with a gallon or more of concentrate. Top Brands Aero Cosmetics The folks at Aero Cosmetics know a thing or two about keeping cars clean, and not just in their hometown of San Antonio, Texas. They've been in the business since 1987. We recommend you take a look at their Wash Wax All waterless car wash kit if you're not satisfied with our top picks. Optimum Optimum is based in Memphis, Tennessee and has been serving its customers since 2001. If you're looking for concentrated no-water car wash products, you might like its No-Rinse Wash & Wax. Rain-X Based out of Houston, Texas, Rain-X has over 40 years logged in the industry. Want a car care solution to tide you over between washes? Choose the 2-in-1 Exterior Detailer it offers. Just don't go too long without waxing your vehicle. Mother's Mother's California Gold Waterless Wash & Wax is a great alternative to mainstream waterless washes. The company calls California home and has been serving car owners for years. You should also try its California Gold Pure Brazilian Liquid Carnauba Wax. Chemical Guys The guys—and gals—over at Chemical Guys beat the Southern California heat with their detailing products, among other things. With over 40 years of experience, they wouldn't put out a product like their EcoSmart Drought-Buster Waterless Wash & Wax without knowing exactly what it's like to wash cars under strict water restrictions. Pricing $5-$10: Most commercial waterless car washes will fall into this price range. They're typically 20 to 30 ounces and packaged in a spray bottle for ease of use. Waterless car wash wipes and aerosols will also usually come in at this price point.

$11-$20: Waterless car wash concentrates can be found for around $15. Most are sold in quantities of a gallon or so. If you're looking for a value buy, concentrates are the way to go because they're generally about half the price of a pre-mixed bottle of a high-quality waterless car wash.

$21-$50: Accessories are the name of the game at this higher price point. You might be able to pick up a few microfiber towels with your new waterless car wash product. There are even a few kits that will include towels, along with a spray bottle, to dilute the included concentrate. Key Features Versatility The best waterless car washes will include wax in their formula. While it's not necessarily a wax you should rely on for proper protection, it's at least enough to keep most road contaminants from sticking to the paint. Waterless car washes should also be usable on most types of exterior surfaces, from plastics to rubber trim pieces. You should be able to use your waterless car wash without having to worry about avoiding certain areas. Environmentally-Friendly While you may be washing your microfiber towels right after you're done cleaning your vehicle, putting harmful chemicals down the drain isn't always responsible. Plus, those harsh chemicals could actually damage your paint, rather than clean it. Choose a biodegradable or eco-friendly waterless car wash to do your part in saving the planet. Spot-Free You don't want to finish cleaning your car only to realize you've left streaks all over the paint. Choose a waterless car wash that goes on tough but leaves no trace of its presence—except for a light coat of wax, that is. Even if you choose a waterless car wash product that doesn't include wax, you will still want to make sure it wipes away clean. Ease of Use Choosing a waterless car wash already diluted in a spray bottle is perhaps the fastest way to a cleaner car. However, no matter what method you choose, it shouldn't require a lot of preparation or effort in terms of application. A spray-on, the wipe-off formula is all you need to shine up your ride. Slim, Ergonomic Packaging It doesn't matter if you have a small convertible or a large four-door truck; cleaning your vehicle with a waterless car wash means you'll be using your hands quite a bit. It's convenient to keep your car wash in the car as well, so choose a product that is slim enough to fit in a door pocket or behind the seat but also ergonomic in shape and design. Your hands will thank you. Other Considerations Scent: In order to distinguish themselves from the competition, many manufacturers will scent their waterless car wash for a more pleasant experience. If the smell is something you're worried about, either speak with the manufacturer directly and ask if their product is scented or visit your nearest auto parts store to take a whiff of what they stock. Scents should not in any way affect the waterless car wash's capabilities.

Frequency of Use: Like anything else you use on a regular basis, buying in bulk can save you a ton of money. Concentrates will keep your budget happy and allow you to dilute per the ratio you desire. At the same time, if you're only going to use the waterless car wash a handful of times a year, concentrates may not be the appropriate way to go.

: Like anything else you use on a regular basis, buying in bulk can save you a ton of money. Concentrates will keep your budget happy and allow you to dilute per the ratio you desire. At the same time, if you’re only going to use the waterless car wash a handful of times a year, concentrates may not be the appropriate way to go. Commitment Level: Generally speaking, most people wash their car about as much as they visit the post office anymore. If you’re someone who wants to commit to washing your car on a regular basis, we applaud you! You’re taking the right step towards protecting your investment. However, if you don’t feel like going the whole nine yards, choose something like waterless car wash wipes that are convenient and disposable. Waterless Car Wash Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Waterless Car Wash Overall: Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax

Meguiar’s won this battle with its specially-formulated waterless wash and wax, which requires only a microfiber cloth and some elbow grease to apply. Packaged in a convenient, ergonomic bottle with an adjustable-setting spray nozzle, this waterless wash and wax can clean upwards of five cars in one go. If you don’t want to spend your whole day cleaning cars, though, simply store the bottle for next time. An efficient two-for-one formula, Meguiar’s waterless wash, and wax combine washing and waxing. Simply spray the product onto your car or a microfiber towel and wipe away dirt and dust. You can use it to clean your entire car or as a spot treatment between washes. Best of all, this product is safe for multiple types of surfaces, from wheels and tires all the way to chrome and plastic trim pieces. The high-lubricity formula promotes a scratch-free shine. One drawback of this wash and wet wax, however, is that it will likely streak your windows if you use too much product. The formula is designed to leave a finish on the car’s paint, something you don’t want to do on your car’s windows. And while it may wax your car to some extent, we suggest to take a weekend day and do the job properly for the most protection. However, Meguiar’s has made this product straightforward and easy to use, so it’s a good choice for anyone wanting a clean ride in just a few wipes. Best Value Waterless Car Wash: Armor All Ultra Shine Wash Wipes

If you’re looking for a fast, budget-friendly, and time-saving car wash alternative, Armor All’s wash wipes are your new best friend—or will be, once you consider this convenient, easy-to-use packaging that holds oversized, pre-moistened wipes ready to shine your ride right up. Seal the packaging to keep the rest of those car wipes stowed away until next time. It’s easy to see why Armor All earned our best value pick for their Ultra Shine Wash Wipes. The resealable package protects your initial financial investment while still being slim enough to fit in a door pocket, behind a seat, or even in a trunk cubby. These wipes can be used for a whole-car cleaning or spot treatments. Wipe down your windows and windshield as you pump gas, for instance, and throw away when you’re done. There’s no hassle of taking care of microfiber cloths or storing bottled chemicals. Best of all, these wipes can be used on almost anything with wheels, from motorcycles and ATVs to cars, trucks, RVs, and yes, boats, too. Even though these wipes are a great alternative, they won’t have the buffing and shining power microfiber cloths do. The wipes are sure to tear on any sharp, protruding body panels as well. All the same, anyone willing to purchase this product can easily achieve a cleaner car with just a few wipes. Since the wipes are always ready to go, they can be used whenever necessary and disposed of afterward. Best Waterless Car Wash Honorable Mention: Rain-X Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent

