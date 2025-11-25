20% off Koni Shocks and More: Summit Racing’s Got Early Black Friday Deals for Quality Car Mods

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summit Racing stocks a huge range of automotive upgrades for classics, muscle cars, tuners, trucks, and more. If you can’t make it to Summit’s monolithic retail store in Ohio, head to the website this week and see what parts are on sale (a lot!). Winter’s a great time to tinker while your car’s in the barn, and Black Friday‘s a great time to buy parts.

Summit’s set up a whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale page you can check out. I’ll call out some of my favorite picks from the sale in this post. Make sure you scroll to the bottom of the page or take a look at more savings you can get with Summit Bucks and instant rebates.

Koni STR.T shocks and struts, also known as “Koni Orange,” are one of my go-to recommendations for people looking for a meaningful performance upgrade over stock without compromising ride quality. They’re not indestructible, but they’re a great value for money and work well at stock ride height or when paired with a mild lowering spring. Some of the Sport shocks (“Koni Yellow”) are on sale, too.

The orange ones are basically the same as ubiquitous adjustable Koni yellows, but set to their softest setting. I ran Koni Orange shocks and struts with a Tein High.Tech spring on my Civic Si and absolutely loved the setup. Great responsiveness and ride quality, even on crappy roads.

Whiteline makes bushings, mounts, and endlinks—all the little bits you need to upgrade after changing your car’s suspension. They’re also very helpful when you’re trying to configure a custom alignment.

I ran some Whiteline caster bushings and adjustable sway bar end links on that Civic I just mentioned. The links just let me properly secure my sway bar after setting a custom ride height, but the caster bushings improved steering response markedly. They ended up being some of my favorite mods on the car.

There are a lot of junky LED headlights out ther, but Morimoto is one of the good ones. This brand is the supplier for Holley’s RetroBright LEDs, and also has a big selection of modern-looking options for many different vehicles.

OME makes springs, shocks, steering stabilizers, and more. It’s been a trusted brand on overland rigs for decades, and is even OE equipment on some new Toyota off-road trim trucks.

You can always have more polish around!

These are high-end OBD-II diagnostic readers.

Stillen used to focus on Nissan performance parts, but now makes intakes, exhausts, aero bits, and more for a few different makes and models. But if you’re going to upgrade your engine intake, make sure you have your car’s computer tuned to match it.

A few ride-on kids’ vehicles are discounted on Summit this time of year, too.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.