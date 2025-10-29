Subaru Is ‘Considering’ an Electric STI-Badged Vehicle

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Buckle up, because the STI badge doesn’t seem to be dead, it’s just sleeping. And when the badge returns it might be on an electric car.

On Tuesday at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show the Subaru Performance-E STI concept debuted. Subaru’s design director, Shin Imai, told The Drive “I’m considering, yes,” when asked if the electric concept is an indiction that the Japanese automaker is considering an electric car with an STI badge.

Imai said the Performance-E STI concept isn’t a thinly-veiled look at a production car. But noted the team tried to “capture some of the elements from our historical STI vehicles, such as the 22B, as a program.”

One of the 22B’s hallmarks are the huge, round driving lights on the front, which are typically covered and have STI logos. Imai said the concept represents that element with the huge STI logos on the front lower air damn flaps.

Joel Feder

Imai quickly said that with EVs it’s all about aero and cutting through the wind, but the team wanted to pay homage to the 22B’ with the ‘s gold wheels. The concept’s large alloy wheels feature a gold aero disc as a reference to the historic Subaru. The rear hatch lacks a wing due to drag, but Imai said the little aero winglets are a nod to the 22B’s wing while also providing functional downforce.

“We try to balance between range and performance driving at the same time,” Imai said. As for range, Imai wouldn’t comment, but said the silhouette is a teardrop shape to make it slippery.

The proportions of the Performance-E STI concept were driven by maximizing interior space, because as Imai put it, “obviously, it’s a Subaru.” The design executive said the team didn’t want to make it just another sports car.

No timeline was given as to when we might see an electric car from Subaru with an STI badge, but the topic is officially on the table.

