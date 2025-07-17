2026 Subaru Uncharted Takes Another Toyota EV and Makes It Rugged-ish

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Subaru is adding another member to its family of electric vehicles. The all-new 2026 Subaru Uncharted is a compact crossover based on the new Toyota C-HR. It sits below the refreshed Solterra and the all-new, range-topping Trailseeker that were revealed earlier this year. It offers two battery-powered drivetrain options, seating for five, and enough driving range to keep it out of the “pointless commuter” category many EVs fall into.

Styling-wise, the Uncharted borrows heavily from its rugged-ish electric siblings. A grille-less face features a thin band that connects the Subaru logo with both DRL housings, while the actual headlights are tucked in below, hiding in plain sight. Ride height appears to be similar to the brand’s other wagons and crossovers, with the available 18- or 20-inch wheels being the focal point of the EV’s profile. The rear is arguably the more interesting angle of the Uncharted, with a very futuristic-looking, long taillight that gives off Porsche Cayenne vibes, and an intricate play between metal and plastic surfaces. While Subaru didn’t release full dimensions, it claims it’s seven inches shorter than the Solterra.

Subaru

The cabin design is essentially copy/paste across the EV lineup, and much like the exterior, the Uncharted is a more compact version of the Solterra. The Japanese automaker touts “more than 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row,” which is 5 cubic feet more than the gas-only Crosstrek. That said, I rather like the somewhat futuristic design and the steering wheel’s unique shape. The 14-inch infotainment screen looks rather big and overpowering, but that’s the norm nowadays. Having experienced this layout in its Lexus siblings, I can attest to its functionality. Also, what’s not to love about dual wireless charging pads? No more fighting your significant other or teenage child for the cool charger.

Onto the more important stuff. The Uncharted will be offered as a single-motor, front-wheel-drive model, as well as a dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive. Three models will be available at launch: Premium FWD, Sport, and GT. Regardless of which one you choose, it’ll be powered by a 74.7-kWh, high-capacity lithium-ion battery, though horsepower and range will vary between models. Premium FWD will boast 221 horsepower and an “estimated range of more than 300 miles,” while the two higher trims will produce 338 hp and feature Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode. The range for those is “anticipated to be up to 290 miles,” per the press release.

Subaru

A NACS port is standard, and the Uncharted can charge at speeds of up to 150 kW. Subaru claims a charging time of just 30 minutes to go from 10% to 80% charge even in cold weather, thanks to its pre-conditioning system.

Full specifications, EPA ratings for driving range, and pricing will be made available closer to the Uncharted’s launch in early 2026.

