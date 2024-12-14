The 2025 Toyota bZ4X EV Is Already Getting a $10,000 Lease Cash Discount 

Not yet listed on the consumer or media websites, and the 2025 Toyota bZ4X is already on sale. But act fast if you’re interested in the crossover EV because the deals are good only for the next three weeks.

For whatever reason, the bZ4X saw markups upwards of 10 grand when it debuted in 2022. Its Subaru sibling, the Solterra, did not see the same, uh, dealership enthusiasm. Now, fast forward a couple of years, and Toyota corporate is discounting the compact CUV by, you guessed it, up to $10,000.

According to CarsDirect, lessees of the new 2025 bZ4X can qualify for $10,000 in lease cash. The bonus is available in several cities, including Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, and San Francisco. Other regions, like Cincinnati and the Gulf States, are offering a smaller but still substantial $7,500 discount.

The bZ4X is enjoying its best sales year to date, but that’s actually not saying much. Through the third quarter of 2024, Toyota has moved 13,577 units of the electric CUV. Yes, that’s double the bZ4X amount sold over the same period last year, but Toyota sells as many Corollas in a month.

If you want to stick with the 2024 model, the lease cash bonus is $16,250. Pricing isn’t available yet for 2025, but the 2024 bZ4X starts at $44,420. And if the new-car cash holiday pie wasn’t sweet enough, Toyota has whipped up a topping equivalent to 0% on lease rates.

Those looking to buy a new car receive similar, if not better, incentives. There’s a $2,500 financing bonus that can be combined with 0% APR for 72 months. Coincidentally, the outgoing 2024 model is being offered with the same APR deal.

But maybe that could be another consideration in getting the best deals. With the new version likely a carryover model, which year bZ4X you get could be dictated by whichever one a dealership wants to push, possibly with even better year-end offers. These bZ4X discounts expire on January 6, 2025.