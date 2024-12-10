2025 Toyota 4Runner Starts at $42,220—$15K Less Than the Land Cruiser

Just in time for the holidays, Toyota just dropped its pricing for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, and it’s beginning to look like the sweet spot in the brand’s SUV lineup. At $42,220 to start, the new 4Runner not only brings Toyota’s latest design, powertrains, and cabin tech, but it does so at more than $15,000 less than the Land Cruiser.

Admittedly, for that starting price, you get only the two-wheel-drive 4Runner 4×2 SR5. Most customers will likely want to at least spring for the 4×4 SR5 version, which starts at $44,220 and still comes in at $13,680 less than the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958, priced at $57,900. However, in the Land Cruiser’s defense, it comes with Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid powertrain as standard, which pairs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to make 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. It’s also all-wheel drive from the jump. The base 4Runner gets the four-cylinder i-Force engine, minus the “Max,” so it only makes 278 hp and 317 lb-ft. If you want the Max powertrain in your 4Runner, you’ll have to pay $53,440 for the 4Runner 4×4 TRD Off-Road i-Force Max.

Toyota

If interior design, tech, and quality are your main concerns, the 4Runner’s cabin looks almost identical to the Land Cruiser’s. It has a similarly chunky steering wheel, sharp edges, right angles, and the same massive dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. Owners of both SUVs should feel perfectly at home in either—but the 4Runner buyer will likely have more cash in their pocket after their purchase.

It isn’t only the Land Cruiser the 4Runner seems to have beat, value-wise. Its starting price is lower than those of the Grand Highlander, bZ4X, RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, and Crown Signia. Despite being similarly sized to the Highlander and Land Cruiser, the 4Runner is actually priced on the lower side of Toyota’s SUV range—if only barely.

Of course, the 4Runner gets pricey fast if you tick all the boxes. The top-level TRD Pro i-Force Max starts at $68,350 and can likely extend into the $70,000 range with a few options. However, if a simple, barebones SUV is all you’re after, the all-new 4Runner actually begins at virtually the same price as the outgoing, prior-gen 2024 version.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com