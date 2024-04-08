The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Is Getting a Rugged Trailhunter Off-Road Trim, Too

We're just a day away from seeing the 2025 Toyota 4Runner in full. At this point, we've only had a good look at the adventure rig from the back, with Toyota posting one shot of the SUV's rear bumper and tailgate along with another depicting the drop-down window. There isn't a ton to see with the latest and presumably final teaser, but it confirms what many suspected: the new 4Runner will have a dedicated Trailhunter off-road trim.

It'll be interesting to see how the 4Runner Trailhunter compares to the usually TRD Pro top trim we've come to expect from Toyota. If the Tacoma Trailhunter is anything to go off of, then we should expect the 4Runner variant to feature a standard hybrid powertrain with an electronically disconnecting sway bar, locking rear diff, and better shocks. Since it's more focused on trail driving, expect it to wear body armor like steel rock sliders, skid plates, and maybe an ARB bumper or two.

Ah, and there's a solid chance it'll have a snorkel too. Sweet!

It seems like Toyota is treating its Trailhunter trucks as halo models that fit alongside TRD Pro rather than underneath or above. The ethos is just different. Whereas the new TRD Pros we know—like the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma—have Fox suspension and a more desert-runner vibe, the Tacoma Trailhunter is more well-suited for technical terrain. It's only logical that the 4Runner Trailhunter will follow suit, giving those customers what they want while allowing the TRD Pro to specialize further for people who need those trick IsoDynamic air-over-oil shocks fixed to their seatbacks.

Little else has been officially confirmed about the new 4Runner ahead of its April 9 reveal, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. It's sure to share the TNGA-F platform with Toyota's other body-on-frame models, and I reckon it will pack the same powertrain options as the Tacoma. That would mean a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, with and without hybrid assist, and an eight-speed automatic. You'll also find that engine in the Land Cruiser, but it's hybrid only. I anticipate Toyota will offer the 4Runner sans electrification to help differentiate the two off-road SUVs.

Toyota

We'll know more for sure come Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. ET, so be on the lookout for more coverage then.