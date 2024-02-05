Nissan Frontier Forsberg Edition Gets Nismo Lift Kit, Off-Road Shocks

Though not as hyped as the 2024 Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger, the Nissan Frontier is still one of my favorite trucks. There's a lot to be said these days for a vehicle that feels as analog as it does. Now, Nismo is making it more engaging still, with a lift kit you can get installed on your new Frontier—or the truck you already have.

This limited-edition off-roading package is based on the one trialed in Formula D champ Chris Forsberg's Nissan race truck in the recent NORRA 500. Forsberg won the Stock Production class with a Frontier outfitted as follows, and while the results haven't been published so we can't tell how competitive the class was, the parts list makes clear this is more capable than a traditional Frontier Pro-4X if not as hardcore as a Chevy Colorado ZR2.

2024 Nissan Frontier Forsberg Edition. Nissan

Based on the crew cab version of the pickup, the Forsberg Edition is a raft of race-tested Nismo Off Road performance parts. It starts with a Nismo lift kit, which includes forged upper control arms, performance shocks, and 17-inch Axis beadlock wheels. They fit 31.6-inch Yokohama Geolandar X-AT tires that are the same size as the Pro-4X's, so they probably don't net you more than the factory 9.5 inches of ground clearance. But you still get rock sliders, a roof rack with LED lights, and a Nismo catback exhaust. Of course, they also throw in Forsberg Racing decals and a badge denoting your truck's exclusivity.

The Nissan Frontier Forsberg Edition will be available as a dealer-installed accessory package for both new and preexisting 2022-onward Frontiers starting this fall. It'll retail for $9,999, which is indeed pricey but you're paying a premium for OEM-plus parts. That extra cost may justify itself with performance alone, or maybe just resale value down the road. After all, there's a world of difference between a rare OEM performance package and some slapdash project truck.

No offense to you project truck owners out there.