The 2021 Nissan Navara Gives Us a Good Idea of What the Next Frontier Will Be Like

Nissan, the company which is soon giving us a new Z car with a stick, has just revealed its heavily facelifted Navara pickup, talking about how it's built on the company's 80-plus years of body-on-frame truck heritage. Originally named Navara after a northern Spanish province, the truck is closely related to the Frontier that's available in the United States, and this new model foreshadows what's to come for the aging North American-market truck.

Nissan's next-generation pickups take on a more menacing exterior design language with advanced safety features and more cargo bed volume. For 2021, Nissan has also strengthened the Navara's rear axle, increasing its payload capacity, and upgraded to a new steering rack to improve low-speed maneuverability and steering response in general. For comfort at any speed, Nissan's team has also added more sound-proofing insulation while cutting back the vibration levels.