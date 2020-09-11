Modding a Nissan Frontier With Duct Tape and Gold Spray Paint Is a Really Good Idea, Turns Out Great

When I bought my Toyota MR2 Turbo several years back, one of the first things I did was replace its ratty, cracked front lip. But before its replacement went on, I slathered it in stickers, which I sealed against the elements with the most effective of clearcoat substitutes: packing tape. Naturally, the following winter stripped every inch of that tape, teaching me a lesson about half-assing car mods. And sometime soon, the owner of a duct tape-wrapped disaster of a Nissan Frontier will learn that same lesson.

Photos of said truck spread across social media on Wednesday, seemingly stemming from a Facebook post by one Adan Rmz Chevroletero. The truck's apparent owner bears little resemblance to the poster, who seems to poke fun at the truck's owner with a sarcastic quip.

"If you don't know about kustom don't talk!!" he says, per an automatic translation. "And if you don't have one you'll never understand!!!!"