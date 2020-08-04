That Million-Mile Nissan Frontier Just Retired to the Factory That Built It

Over the span of some 13 years, Chicago-area courier Brian Murphy racked up more than one million miles on his stick-shift, four-cylinder 2007 Nissan Frontier. When Nissan heard one of its trucks broke the rarely-seen seven-figure barrier, it invited Murphy to this year's Chicago Auto Show in February, where it gave the soft-spoken deliveryman the VIP treatment and announced it would trade him an enhanced 2020 Frontier for his old model. And this week, the handover happened, sending the million-mile Frontier into retirement at the factory that built it.

Murphy presented Nissan with the keys to his truck at M'Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he bought the truck over 13 years ago. Before loading the vehicle onto a truck for shipment to its factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, Nissan left Murphy with another set of keys, which correspond to a freshly-built 2020 Frontier.