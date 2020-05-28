Here at The Drive, we care about pickups. What's more, we care about usable and affordable pickups that are built to work. That's why we've always had a soft spot for the Nissan Frontier, even in its old age. Still yet, we're plenty excited for the 2021 Frontier, which will mark the truck's first major change in 15 years. Luckily, we now have an official clue of what it may look like.

We've seen alleged leaked images before, but to ease our worries and lower our collective blood pressure, Nissan finally put out an official teaser showing the mighty midsizer creeping through the shadows. As it turns out, it's real and will most certainly be coming to market with fresh styling, a class-leading V6, and better-than-ever work capacities. It's only a matter of time.

The clearest look offered of the Frontier shows a silhouette and light signature similar to that leaked image we saw a week or so ago. Its shape is undoubtedly boxy and its front-end is rigid and angular, though a bit more subdued in comparison to the supposed Nismo model we peeped before. That's alright—not every truck has to be so wildly outspoken. We'll leave that to other, more extreme pickups.