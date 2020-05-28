Here’s Your First Official Look at the Next Nissan Z Sports Car
And take a peek at the new Frontier too, while you're at it.
It's happening, people. After years of fruitless rumors, renders, and wishful thinking, a new Nissan Z is officially on the horizon.
The car is part of a teaser video Nissan uploaded Thursday morning that shows off the silhouettes of a slew of future products. There's even the new Frontier pickup and what looks like the company's entire rogues' gallery of crossovers, pun completely intended. But we know what you're really here for. Feast your eyes on our first official look at the next-generation Nissan Z sports car.
And it looks like the design rumors were right. Sporting a noticeably leaner look than its 11-year-old predecessor, the upcoming Z appears to tip its cap heavily towards the original 240Z. Wearing the classic Z badge proudly on its C-pillar just like its '70s ancestor, Nissan's future sports car will get ovular headlight signatures and, based on what we can tell from the video's short and angled look, a rear-end that resembles the old 240 as well.
Previous rumors have also pegged the so-called "400Z" to get 400 horsepower from a variant of the Infiniti Q60's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and start somewhere under $40,000. It'll apparently sit on a heavily reworked version of the same FM platform found underneath the 370Z, Infiniti Q50, and Q60. A limited-slip differential, adjustable suspension, and a manual transmission are also things whispered to be in this car's feature set.
What's more, the shadowy Frontier we see in the video looks a lot like the truck that leaked a couple of weeks ago.
Rounding out Nissan's roster is, in alphabetical order, the Ariya, Armada, Kicks, Navara, Note, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, Terra, and X-Trail. We'll let you figure out who's who on your own here as an exercise.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED2021 Nissan 400Z Will Have 400 HP and Start Under $40,000: ReportIt'll also have 4 wheels and a sound system that only plays Jay-Z's 4:44.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Might Be the Next-Generation Nissan FrontierThe first all-new Frontier in over 15 years is coming—is this our first look?READ NOW
- RELATEDAgainst All Odds, the 710-HP Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Is Now in ProductionFinally, some good news involving Nissan.READ NOW