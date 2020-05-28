Here’s Your First Official Look at the Next Nissan Z Sports Car

And take a peek at the new Frontier too, while you're at it.

By Chris Tsui
Nissan

It's happening, people. After years of fruitless rumors, renders, and wishful thinking, a new Nissan Z is officially on the horizon. 

The car is part of a teaser video Nissan uploaded Thursday morning that shows off the silhouettes of a slew of future products. There's even the new Frontier pickup and what looks like the company's entire rogues' gallery of crossovers, pun completely intended. But we know what you're really here for. Feast your eyes on our first official look at the next-generation Nissan Z sports car.

Nissan/YouTube
Nissan/YouTube
Nissan/YouTube

And it looks like the design rumors were right. Sporting a noticeably leaner look than its 11-year-old predecessor, the upcoming Z appears to tip its cap heavily towards the original 240Z. Wearing the classic Z badge proudly on its C-pillar just like its '70s ancestor, Nissan's future sports car will get ovular headlight signatures and, based on what we can tell from the video's short and angled look, a rear-end that resembles the old 240 as well. 

Previous rumors have also pegged the so-called "400Z" to get 400 horsepower from a variant of the Infiniti Q60's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and start somewhere under $40,000. It'll apparently sit on a heavily reworked version of the same FM platform found underneath the 370Z, Infiniti Q50, and Q60. A limited-slip differential, adjustable suspension, and a manual transmission are also things whispered to be in this car's feature set.

What's more, the shadowy Frontier we see in the video looks a lot like the truck that leaked a couple of weeks ago

Nissan/YouTube

Rounding out Nissan's roster is, in alphabetical order, the Ariya, Armada, Kicks, Navara, Note, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, Terra, and X-Trail. We'll let you figure out who's who on your own here as an exercise.

Nissan/YouTube

