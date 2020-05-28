Here’s Your First Official Look at the Next Nissan Z Sports Car

And it looks like the design rumors were right. Sporting a noticeably leaner look than its 11-year-old predecessor, the upcoming Z appears to tip its cap heavily towards the original 240Z. Wearing the classic Z badge proudly on its C-pillar just like its '70s ancestor, Nissan's future sports car will get ovular headlight signatures and, based on what we can tell from the video's short and angled look, a rear-end that resembles the old 240 as well.

Previous rumors have also pegged the so-called "400Z" to get 400 horsepower from a variant of the Infiniti Q60's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and start somewhere under $40,000. It'll apparently sit on a heavily reworked version of the same FM platform found underneath the 370Z, Infiniti Q50, and Q60. A limited-slip differential, adjustable suspension, and a manual transmission are also things whispered to be in this car's feature set.

What's more, the shadowy Frontier we see in the video looks a lot like the truck that leaked a couple of weeks ago.