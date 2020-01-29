A Pristine 1971 Datsun 240Z Just Sold for $310,000 Because the World's Gone Mad

Today's Nissan might be struggling, but certain members of its back catalog certainly are not. A very green and extremely clean 1971 Datsun 240Z just sold for a whopping $310,000 on Bring a Trailer.

The car's story is outlined on the video below but here are the highlights: It was sold new to Indiana then-Datsun dealership owner James Munson who gifted it to his son, Ronald, who passed away last May. It just sold with only 21,750 miles on its original 2.4-liter straight-six.