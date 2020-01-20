Did You Know Nissan Almost Made a Mid-Engine Acura NSX Fighter?

Japan's economic swell in the 1980s and 1990s resulted in the production of many strange, wondrous vehicles. But for every car like the Nissan S-Cargo that reached the market, there was one that didn't and sadly, we're looking here at an example of the latter category: a since-forgotten, high-performance Nissan that could've rivaled the Honda NSX.

In 1985, Nissan introduced a concept car called the MID4. It was a mid-engined sports car prototype meant to compete with the best produced in Europe at the time and was a showcase of technologies yet to come from Nissan. It had an early version of the ATTESA all-wheel-drive system that'd become famous in the R32 Skyline GT-R, though because of the MID4's engine location, its power split was set to 33/67 front-rear. HICAS four-wheel-steer, double-wishbone front suspension, and multilink rear would've made the MID4 a remarkably nimble car, and with a claimed top speed of over 155 miles per hour, it would've been fast in a straight line too.