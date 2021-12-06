Ford Almost Made a Mid-Engine Ferrari Fighter in the 1980s. Here’s What Happened

You think you know the stories. You’ve probably seen the movie, the one where Jason Bourne makes a racing car for Batman, and together the two of them—and a small family firm called Ford—head out to humble the Italian giant, Ferrari, on the world’s race tracks.

Or, if you’re a little younger and maybe don’t watch anything that’s not on YouTube, you might be aware that, more recently, Ford decided to stop making pickups and family crossovers for five minutes, and created the pavement-scraping GT supercar. In 2016—and absolutely, definitely, no question without any assistance from the rule-makers—the Ford GT went to Le Mans and, on the 50th anniversary of that first 24-hour win, swept all before it in the GTE category of the great French classic.

So you know the story of Ford versus Ferrari, or indeed, both of the stories. What if there was another, though? What if there was an untold tale, a story spoken only in hushed tones and half-truths in the geekiest corners of the internet? A story where Ford—and this would be the mid-1980s Ford—wanted to take on Ferrari, not merely on a French race track for 24 hours, but on the road. In the showroom. In the hearts and wallets of the world’s sports car buyers.

This is the story of the tragically never-built Ford GN34—a mass-market, mid-engine performance coupe—as detailed in a new book called Secret Fords Volume Two by author Steve Saxty.

The Man With the Details

Saxty is himself ex-Ford—he worked in the company’s European design office in the 1980s before moving on to marketing roles with the likes of Mazda, Jaguar, and Porsche. This is not his first Ford book rodeo—he’s previously authored The Cars You Always Promised Yourself and Secret Fords Volume One. Both books take you behind the scenes of Ford’s European car design and development programs in the 1970s and 1980s, showing you the blind design and engineering alleys which carmakers must travel before arriving at a finished product.