1980 Renault 5 Turbo Review: An '80s Time Capsule Best Left Parked

The credentials of the R5 Turbo are impressive even beyond the homologation papers. The Turbo was launched in 1980 by Renault as a purpose-built Group 4 WRC car; FIA regulations called for 400 production models for homologation purposes, and this example is one of that initial production run. It won several rallies during its competition lifespan and has enjoyed long-term success on the vintage hillclimb and rally circuits.

The Turbo shares a general shape with the base Renault 5—a boxy hatchback silhouette not uncommon in the '80s—but that’s about it. Everything else has been turned way the hell up, and though it feels sacrilege to say, perhaps not for the best.

In a generation of cars chock full of future classics, it’s harder to get a more rock-solid pedigree than bonafide, three-digit, production-number, FIA homologation paperwork. If the massive fender arches and raucous turbo spool don’t clue you into its provenance, the plaque on the dash—0276 (out of 400)—might do the trick. At the time, the base Renault 5 model was a front-engine, front-wheel-drive economy hatch (sold in America as the Le Car). Meanwhile, the Renault 5 Turbo was a Bertone-bodied, mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive, purpose-built rally car.

The Eighties are having a resurgence. The neon lights, arcade cabinets, shoulder pads, and Crystal Pepsi have enjoyed a slight bump in popularity, but this pales in comparison to the fervor for cars of the era . With the generation that grew up wanting them now having the money to bid on them, and the social status to define the shows to which they drive them, cars of the Rad era have never been more desirable. And, of course, this specific car stands above almost all others of the decade. This is a 1980 Renault 5 Turbo, and it hardly needs any introduction.

Unfortunately, it also faced an early slide to irrelevance when the relatively tame Group 4 FIA regulations were replaced with the no-holds-barred insanity of Group B, which favored cars with all-wheel drive and insane boost pressures over the rear-wheel-drive Renault. Renault continued building street models even after the Turbo was retired from WRC, with the overall production of the Turbo and its later, tamer brother—the Turbo II—reaching into the thousands, helped in popularity by the growing gray-market import demand from the United States. The later Turbo IIs, however, dropped the stunning paint and outrageous Bertone-designed innards, as well as some of the weight reduction bits of the homologation car, so if you’re shopping for a Renault Turbo 5, the original is the one you want. And the original Turbo is still a sight to behold. The Bertone seats and technicolor carpeting make it seem more like a prop from Blade Runner than an actual production vehicle. It is so painfully French it’s hard to believe credit for the outrageous interior belongs to the Italians. The asymmetrical steering wheel and unconventional gauge cluster would look avant-garde if released today, and the form-follows-function, wide bodywork only drives home that it’s trying to hit the high millions on the Scoville scale of hot hatches.

Victoria Scott

If you weren’t already sold that this is no ordinary French econobox, firing up the engine leads to a shockingly throaty sound from behind you. The 1.4-liter coughs to life with surprising ferocity, and although there’s a firewall between your back and the four-cylinder, the “engine cover” is a piece of plastic and carpet. It doesn't exactly aim for Consumer Reports’ high points on the NVH rating, but it certainly alerts you to the fact that this is a cutting-edge rally car with some mirrors slapped on to pass roadworthiness certification. This bold, almost experimental, presentation makes sense for the decade it was conceived in. Science—especially progress in advanced, exotic materials such as aluminum alloys and our seemingly endless progress towards ever-shrinking and intelligent computer chips—promised new heights for humanity, and our cars should follow. Some of these ideas seem laughably dated now—digital tachometers and talking Fairladies—but truly massive strides were being made in safety and performance at the same time. Group 4, and later Group B, rallies were testbeds for the newest technology that would find its way to road-going, more mundane counterparts. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system is an excellent example of this. Originally developed to win rallies, it became the Ur-Quattro—literally the Original Quattro—and spawned an entire sub-brand of all-wheel-drive Audis that are still sold today.

Victoria Scott

Driving Some '80s Future And now, with 41 years of hindsight, I get to put this original-run Turbo through its paces to see just how truly forward-looking it really was. It certainly helps that it’s stunning, and even better, the example I’m driving looks fresh off the lot. Unlike many other nostalgic cars of the '80s, the Turbo's low production numbers prevented them from ever hitting too deep a nadir in value and falling into irresponsible 20-something owners’ hands (such as yours truly), so there are plenty of mint ones left. And this one is truly mint. The immaculate condition, however, does not help me shift into reverse. The stunning Bertone seats are aggressively bolstered—so aggressively, in fact, it makes the already difficult throw into reverse nearly impossible, because the shift knob hits the seat padding, which requires you to squish back the fabric as far as possible to somehow get it into reverse. Ah well; to hit the rally stages, we only need the five forward gears, so I’ll forgive it.

Victoria Scott