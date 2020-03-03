The Renault Morphoz Concept Is An SUV That Stretches On Demand

When most people buy a car, their goal over the course of ownership is to keep it in the same general shape that it was when it sat on the dealer's lot. Renault doesn't share the sentiment, as its new Morphoz electric concept vehicle can shrink or extend itself to accommodate various driving scenarios ala Stretch Armstrong.

The Morphoz can operate in one of two modes: City or Travel. In City mode, the Renault’s wheelbase shortens and a smaller battery powers the vehicle. Travel mode stretches the wheelbase, pushes the hood forward to the point of the A-pillar, and the rear slides back to allow more luggage space. Renault’s plan is that, for longer trips, owners will drive the Morphoz over a charging station that is recessed into the ground, which will automatically install an additional 50kWh battery pack. The total range after that shapeshifting is said to reach upward of 435 miles.

The video below is using renders and computer graphics to illustrate the point, but if anything reaches the road even remotely resembling the Morphoz, it will be a total revelation.