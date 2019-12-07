Mid-Engine RWD 1989 Honda CRX Build Is What Dreams Are Made Of

The Honda CRX is one of automotive history’s shining examples of cheap, lightweight, economical fun, a dinky commuter hatchback that's gained a cult following among Radwood-era devotees. But that provenance didn't matter to Marc Williams, owner of MW Performance out of Pritchett, Texas, who's deep in the process of converting a 1989 CRX into a mid-engined, V-6-powered race car that looks as crazy as it sounds on paper.

According to his Facebook album and build sheet, the car started life as a second-generation 1989 CRX. Williams then ripped out its rev-happy inline-four in lieu of a 3.5-liter, big-turbo J35A4 V-6, found in the second-generation Honda Odyssey minivan and first-generation Honda Pilot in the early 2000s (minus the turbo). It made 240 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque in those applications—that alone would be pretty good in a car weighing less than 2,000 pounds, but a custom Infinity engine control unit, high-flow fuel injectors, dual fuel pumps, and good old boost show this one is intended to put out a lot more than that.