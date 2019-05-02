Mid-Engine Honda Civic Debuts Before Mid-Engine Corvette

Honda’s enthusiast-oriented Civic has been a fan-favorite for modification and personalization since its inception. And though during the early 2000s there were a number of wild Fast and the Furious-inspired creations, none were as audacious as this mid-engine third-generation Honda Civic.

Built by hot-rodder Andy Barcheck, the mid-engine Civic—affectionately named Hondura for its Honda and Acura components—was inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo rally homologation. Of the project, Barcheck said, “It took a lot of time and design work and things that had never been done before. And it worked out really well.” Barcheck later sold the car after competing in autocross events, winning a handful of car show awards, and playing with it until he found a new project. The car has changed hands a few times during the interim.

The current owner, who’s had the Civic for the last decade, swapped out the original “tired” Acura 2.5-liter V-6 engine from a 1986 Legend for a J32A 3.2-liter V-6 out of a newer generation Acura CL Type-S, which came complete with a 6-speed manual transmission. Barcheck approves of the swap, saying, “I built it to handle an extra 100 horsepower. And it always really needed that to be a neat car. I’m glad someone finished it up the way I should’ve done.”