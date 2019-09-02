Truck-Loving Hero Builds Ford Ranger Dually With 7.3-L Twin-Turbo Diesel Engine

While we've seen our share of desert-thrashing Ford Ranger pre-runners in the past, this homebuilt dually creation is something else entirely. Instead of capitalizing on the truck's small size and relatively light weight to build an off-road all-star, the owner of this '95 model swapped in a monstrous 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel engine along with an extra turbo to develop a love-it-or-hate-it truck for the ages. Whether or not it can actually tow much is unclear, but this pickup has to turn more heads than any other Ranger ever concocted.

According to a quick write-up on Engine Swap Depot, the Ford belongs to William Medeiros, who documented parts of the build process on the Ranger Station forum. In order to make room for the venerable diesel V-8, the truck's old power plant had to be taken out and the engine bay expanded (a 4.0-liter V-6 was the largest unit available for this generation of Ranger, or any for that matter). The firewall and transmission tunnel were modified to accommodate the compression-ignition lump, and a new, taller hood was needed to fit the twin-turbo setup and intercooler piping.

You can see the engine running in a short clip here: