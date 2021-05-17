Tiny Off-Road Honda City Pickup on ATV Tires Is Worth Shipping From New Zealand

Plenty of cars nowadays get "Safari" conversions. A lot of them tend to be along the lines of high-buck Porsche owners cosplaying as somebody who has touched a shovel before, but not always. Some of these machines are built by folks who frankly just want to go wheeling with what they already got, even if that's something unusual, like a Prius.

The Honda City may not be too familiar to people in the U.S.—it's mostly known for occasionally carrying around an adorable little MotoCompo scooter. All you need to know is that it's a tiny city car—hence the name—that has absolutely no business off-road; think of it as somewhere between a Honda Fit and a Kei car. This one, though, is obviously a bit different.