Hero Towing Jet Skis in Honda S2000 Proves Not Everyone Needs a Pickup Truck

With warm weather abound in the Northern Hemisphere, ‘tis the season for outdoor activities. A lot of the time, such recreational fun involves hauling or towing around toys, which typically necessitates the need for some sort of vehicle capable of such utility, like a pickup truck or an SUV. Though, what do you do if you don’t have either, yet, you love jet-skiing, own a wave runner, and when race car is life?

Well, you be like Robert Thorne, and you tow with said racecar.

Thorne is a professional race driver based out of Colorado who’s been making a name for himself as a major McLaren GT driver in the Pirelli World Challenge Series with K-PAX Racing and Flying Lizard Motorsport. Though on top of his career, Thorne loves to hoon around in his own personal and built-up Honda S2000, which he calls “The Big Bad Wolf.”