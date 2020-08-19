Ford Is Going to War Against GMC and Ram With New Tailgate Designs: Report

When it comes to bed space functionality, Ford didn't exactly neglect the redesigned 2021 F-150— as it's practically a ready-made food truck. But one area where Ford still lags is in the tailgate department, which, while laden with extra features, remains more conventional than GMC's novel MultiPro and even Ram's barn door-style offerings. This could soon change, however, as Ford is reportedly preparing a trick tailgate of its own, one said to be coming to a future year of the F-150.

Citing "sources familiar with the project," Ford Authority claims the Detroit giant "has benchmarked" the multi-use tailgates of its competitors, and is developing multiple concepts for its own tailgate. One such concept is said to be a barn door-style setup similar to Ram's, but made from three sections rather than two, with the ability to fold out left, right, and as is tradition, downward.