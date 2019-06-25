Found for Sale: Vintage 1977 Chevrolet Blazer Chalet Is the Ideal Camping Truck
The off-road-friendly machine lived its first years in Montana and hopes to find its new home with you, in the great outdoors.
Overlanding is the offroad scene's biggest trend—if you don't have upsized all-terrain tires, loads of recovery equipment, and a rooftop tent, then you're behind. However, this outdoor activity is anything but new as people have been camping in their vehicles for decades. Take this handsome 1977 Chevy Blazer Chalet as proof, the classic truck boasting all the necessities for hitting the trail while also providing the comforts of home, away from home.
The Blazer Chalet utilizes old-school American toughness by way of a carbureted, 400-cubic-inch V-8. Power is sent to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission, a nice luxury which complements other amenities like power steering and almighty air conditioning. Essentially, you'll have enough power to traverse rocky trails and steep grades without having to sacrifice comfort when on the go for days at a time.
As for the camper section, utilities like a refrigerator, countertop range, and sink enable you to take care of everyday tasks despite being miles away from civilization. Plenty of shelf space can be found to store your dry goods and camping items, and there is, alas, a bed to sleep you and yours comfortably. All this is connected to the truck's cab so you can pass freely through the back door all the way to the driver's seat.
In all, the 4x4 is understood to have accumulated just 52,401 miles in its 40-plus years This helps the rare bird's value, which is already high thanks to being one of just 1,800 Blazer Chalets produced over the span of two years.
Combine all this convenience with retro looks and a hot market for quirky off-roaders and you've got what's essentially a pot of automotive gold. Luckily, though, Masterpiece Vintage Cars in Whiteland, Indiana isn't asking a fortune for the collector item; instead, you'll need to fork over $29,900 to own this Chevy camper, or about the same price as a new Toyota Camry.
