Found for Sale: Vintage 1977 Chevrolet Blazer Chalet Is the Ideal Camping Truck

As for the camper section, utilities like a refrigerator, countertop range, and sink enable you to take care of everyday tasks despite being miles away from civilization. Plenty of shelf space can be found to store your dry goods and camping items, and there is, alas, a bed to sleep you and yours comfortably. All this is connected to the truck's cab so you can pass freely through the back door all the way to the driver's seat.

In all, the 4x4 is understood to have accumulated just 52,401 miles in its 40-plus years This helps the rare bird's value, which is already high thanks to being one of just 1,800 Blazer Chalets produced over the span of two years.