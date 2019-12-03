Lingenfelter-Tuned 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Will Rock Supercharged V-6 With 450 HP

At its most powerful, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer makes 308 horsepower courtesy of a 3.6-liter V-6. Owners looking for even more speed, however, may soon be able to turn to the aftermarket because Lingenfelter Performance Engineering recently finished working on a supercharger kit for the crossover's new engine, reports Muscle Cars & Trucks. Going for about $6,995, the engine upgrade uses an Edelbrock TVS1740 Supercharger that bumps output to 450 hp at the crank.

It'll naturally fit the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups, but it will also be compatible with the Blazer compact crossover, creating a makeshift Blazer SS that Chevrolet has yet to build.

"Blazer was not on our radar initially," Lingenfelter vice president Mark Rapson told the publication. "But we knew it was the same motor [as the Colorado and Canyon] and the supercharger will fit. I can't tell you how many people came up and said 'can I get this installed on a Blazer?' We might go down that path. But they have to be all-wheel-drive, not two-wheel-drive."