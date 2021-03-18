Think the New Chevy Blazer Is Meh? Give It 450 HP With Lingenfelter’s Supercharger Kit

The Blazer shown above is the development model for the kit. After being tested it was sold and is now used as a daily driver. Gotta say, with the right stuff, that new Blazer doesn't look bad, even if it's overshadowed by the off-roading Bronco.
Lingenfelter says the first production units of the kit will become available in April, so if you have a Blazer with the 3.6-liter, you don't have to wait much longer for an extra boost in power. Seeing how the existing package for the Chevy Colorado is $5,550, you can probably expect pricing for this to be in the same neighborhood.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com