Think the New Chevy Blazer Is Meh? Give It 450 HP With Lingenfelter’s Supercharger Kit

The new Chevy Blazer is considered by most to be a little half-cocked compared to its Bronco counterpart over at Ford—if you can really call it that. Although it's not quite what you'd expect from the historic nameplate, it's still a perfectly acceptable crossover in the segment, and you can spec it with an optional 3.6-liter, 308-horsepower V6.

That's an adequate power number for a mid-sizer, but obviously not enough for legendary tuner Lingenfelter. As GM Authority reports, the company will soon offer a supercharger kit for Blazers equipped with that aforementioned V6. Let's just say it looks a little better now that it's got an angry amount of power to match its angry face.