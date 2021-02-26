2021 Ford Bronco Finally Enters Production March 29: Report

New Ford Broncos would've been in Americans' driveways months ago, had it not been for you meddling viruses. But for Bronco reservation-holders who've kept waiting on their SUVs during this long, lonely winter, there may at last be news to raise your spirits. Not that recent decline in new COVID cases, but that's great too. No, we're talking an alleged start to the Bronco's mass production on March 29.

This date comes via fan forum Bronco 6G, a wellspring of leaks where someone citing "a few contacts" from a prior media career says production kicks off on the last Monday of next month. This "Phase 1 Mass Production" period will follow a (slightly-singed) pre-production phase said to be already underway, one in which factory workers are getting acquainted with building Broncos.