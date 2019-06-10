Hundreds of Cars Destroyed After Construction Crane Collapses on Dallas Parking Garage

With the Dallas metropolitan area facing major straight-line winds speeds over the past week, various buildings have been damaged and an unspecified number of people were injured or killed in result. One incident painted an especially horrifying scene as massive gusts sent a construction crane barreling through a nearby parking garage and apartment complex, striking from the top and demolishing the multi-story structure as well as nearly everything in it. Tragically, one death was reported as well as six injuries from the catastrophe. Twitter user Sophie Daigle captured the disaster from afar as the crane toppled over:

A witness named Josh Whittaker recorded the aftermath on his phone, detailing the amount of destruction as cars can be seen piled on top of one another along with large chunks of concrete rubble. He then sent the video to local news station WFAA who posted it to channel meteorologist Jesse Hawila's Facebook page: