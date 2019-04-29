Construction Crane Collapses at Google Campus in Seattle Killing Four and Injuring Dozens

Videos showing the horrifying moment when a massive construction crane collapsed in Seattle, Washington on Saturday evening have emerged. According to police, four people have been reported dead and several motorists and pedestrians have been hospitalized after their cars were crushed or their bodies impacted by falling debris. The building has been identified as Google's South Lake Union Campus.

According to CNN, one of the victims has been identified as Sarah Wong, a freshman at Seattle Pacific University who happened to be driving by the busy intersection when a massive piece of the crane fell on top of her car. Both crane operators lost their lives according to local Komo News, with friends and family of one of the operators, Andrew Yoder of North Bend, quickly paying their respects to the young father on social media. The identity of the second operator hasn't been made public by law enforcement, and the name of the second deceased motorist whose car was crushed has yet to be revealed.