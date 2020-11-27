Remember When Fiat-Chrysler Hunted Down and Destroyed 93 Original Dodge Vipers?

Automakers have learned to buy brand loyalty early on, and that's not just for consumers—it also goes for the technicians working on cars. In fact, carmakers have been known to supply technical schools that have automotive repair programs with their own vehicles to equip the techs of tomorrow with the vehicles of today. There's only one caveat: typically, those vehicles have to be destroyed after their purpose has been served.

Such was the case six years ago when Fiat-Chrysler ordered schools and colleges across the country to destroy 93 different Dodge Vipers that had been donated for educational purposes.

The rarest of the rare belonged to South Puget Sound Community College in Washington. A beautiful pre-production hard top Viper sat amongst a slew of beigemobiles, its Viper GTS Blue paint and white stripes unmistakable in a crowd. It was the college's pride and joy, making them look "cool and relevant" according to school spokesperson Kellie Purce Braseth. Moreover, it was the fourth Viper ever produced, skyrocketing its value to an estimated $250,000 back in 2014.

Students at the college were so devastated that they even started a petition to convince the automaker to roll back its decision to crush the car.