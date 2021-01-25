Two Pre-Production 2021 Ford Broncos Torched in Trailer Fire

The carnage was captured and posted to the Bronco 6G forum , showcasing the aftermath of the trailer fire that toasted two of the examples sitting inside. Both of the Broncos appear to have heavy smoke damage, while the Rapid Red Wildtrak variant seems to have sustained the most destruction, as it appears to have been parked directly above the source of the fire .

As for what started the blaze, it's anyone's guess; however, it is believed that the fire originated from the trailer and not the Ford Broncos inside. Some forum users say it could've been sparked by a stuck brake, a bad wheel bearing, or even a flat tire that was run for too long. An administrative assistant from the Greenville Fire Department told The Drive that crews were called to the truck stop around 5:25 a.m. local time for smoke being emitted from the rear axle of the semi's trailer. They were unable to provide an official cause, however, as the report of the incident was unfinished at the time of contact.

This was backed up by the eyewitness who snapped these photos according to comments in the original thread.

"Coworker sent me the pic, so I'm not 100% sure [what caused the fire], but I can say with 100% percent certainty, it was either the truck driver running a flat tire too long, or he had a brake hanging up and it caught fire," wrote the original poster in a reply to the thread, "This was NOT caused by the Broncos, for anyone wondering. This was an equipment failure of some kind on the trailer."