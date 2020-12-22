Here’s Your First Look at the 2021 Ford Bronco’s Fastback Soft Top

When Ford finally revealed the 2021 Bronco over the summer, photos of the four-door model showed steeply angled rear roof buttresses, hinting that Ford may have been considering fastback-style bed covers from the very beginning. However, two and two didn't add up until that style of roof was recently photographed on a Bronco prototype, one also wearing a specially fitted soft top.

Echoing many leaks prior to the SUV's reveal, images of this previously unseen roof option were shared through the enthusiast forum Bronco6G. It brings a distantly Range Rover- and old Chevrolet Blazer-like rear profile to the Bronco, should people desire that, though for anyone who finds it disagreeable, there's also a plain squared-off bed cover we've seen so far.