Motorcyclist Killed by Lightning Strike While Cruising Down Florida Highway

A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday after being struck by lightning while riding his bike on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol say that the unnamed man was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the bolt of lightning. The strike shattered the man's helmet and caused him to veer off the roadway and into the median where he was thrown from the bike.

A photo of the man's helmet was posted to Twitter by the FHP to showcase the damage caused by the blitz.