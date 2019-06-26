UPDATE: Pickup Truck Driver Who Killed Seven Motorcyclists in Horrific Crash Arrested 

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on Monday to pay tribute to the victims.

"Everyone's suffering so much," George Loring, a member of the JarHeads motorcycle group who witnessed the accident told reporters. "It's so sad for the brothers and sisters who died. You can be angry at him, you can be whatever. I don't know. I'm glad he's been arrested."

The president of JarHeads, Manny Ribeiro, who was involved and survived the crash, told reporters that the group just finished dinner and was en route to a fundraiser at the American Legion post in Gorham just a short ride away. There were a total of 15 motorcycles and 21 riders in the caravan on the way to the post. Ribiero also said he remembers seeing Zhukovsky “screaming and running” around before being apprehended by authorities. Others were supposedly yelling at Zhukovsky, exclaiming whether he was aware of what had just occurred.

"It was just an explosion ... with parts and everything flying through the air," Ribiero told reporters. "He turned hard left into us and took out pretty much everyone behind me. The truck and trailer stayed attached and that is why it was so devastating ... because the trailer was attached and it was such a big trailer, it was like a whip. It just cleaned us out."

"I saw Al [motorcyclist]. I knew he was gone right away," continued Ribiero. "At that point, we just tried to figure out who needed help and got to work. There was debris everywhere and the truck was on fire. I was just looking for survivors, familiar faces and trying to find out who I had lost and ... trying to help the living."

“When something like this happens, we all feel it,” said Cat Wilson, an organizer for a charity event in Massachusetts. Wilson was also a friend of one of the victims. “There is no tighter community than our biker community.”