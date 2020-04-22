Next-Gen Chevy Colorado Dropping Duramax Diesel, Gas V-6 for Silverado's Turbo Four: Report

Unlike most of its competitors, the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado packs a slew of engine options—a base 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a 3.6-liter gas V-6, and a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel. While the V-6 packs a mightier horsepower punch, the latter has more low-end torque for towing and technical off-roading. Buyers have their preferences, but if a report from Muscle Cars and Trucks is to be believed, none of these will be available in the next-gen Colorado or its GMC Canyon counterpart. Instead, the same turbocharged, 2.7-liter four-cylinder from the Silverado half-ton will supposedly be the lone power plant.

At present, the Colorado is offered with a top horsepower figure of 308 from the LGZ V-6, while the Duramax boasts 369 pound-feet of torque. The 2.7-liter turbo meets these two in the middle with 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet, at least in its Silverado application.

Muscle Cars and Trucks claims that with General Motors evacuating its production facilities in Thailand, where the small Duramax engine is built, the 2.8-liter compression-ignition lump will be abandoned completely. In the U.S. market, the Colorado and Canyon are the only models available with the four-cylinder diesel while the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six is offered across Chevy and GMC's half-ton pickup and full-size SUV lineups.

As for the V-6, it produces a respectable amount of top-end grunt, though its 275 pound-feet of torque is far off the Ford Ranger's mark of 310 pound-feet. Jeep is expected to release a torquey EcoDiesel variant of its Gladiator midsize pickup before long, and Toyota's future Tacoma is also anticipated to receive a significant power boost. With its rivals upping their offerings, it'd be surprising to see Chevy limit its small truck lineup to one engine.

Alas, the rumored 2.7-liter turbo Colorado would be paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Keep in mind that the Colorado was just given a mid-cycle refresh for 2021 model year, so the next generation is at least a couple of years out. When it does come around, it's said to ride on a modified version of the current 31XX platform, named 31XX-2.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com