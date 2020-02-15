Supercharged, 455-HP Chevy Colorado Xtreme Is the Sport Truck GM Won't Build

Chevrolet's original Xtreme variants, based on the Blazer SUV and S-10 pickup, were completely period-correct for the '00s. Sure, they might've only been appearance packages with tuner-esque body kits from the factory, but some 15 years later, they're almost ironi-cool. Specialty Vehicle Engineering is reviving the Xtreme nameplate for its newest offering, a supercharged Chevrolet Colorado that calls back to the S-10 of yore, albeit with a radical amount of power and real performance.

SVE is building these 2020 Colorado Xtreme pickups similar to its GMC Canyon Syclone models—with a blown 3.6-liter V-6 making 455 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. The New Jersey-based company will even let you pick between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive, and if the factory transfer case is up for the extra power, an all-wheel boost launch might be the coolest thing you could do in a Colorado.

Letting this pumped-up engine breathe is a stainless steel catback exhaust, complete with dual exits and black satin tips. Though SVE is yet to release any sound clips, this V-6 has got to be quite the screamer.