Supercharged, 455-HP Chevy Colorado Xtreme Is the Sport Truck GM Won't Build
This post-rad throwback built by SVE even has carbon-ceramic brakes.
Chevrolet's original Xtreme variants, based on the Blazer SUV and S-10 pickup, were completely period-correct for the '00s. Sure, they might've only been appearance packages with tuner-esque body kits from the factory, but some 15 years later, they're almost ironi-cool. Specialty Vehicle Engineering is reviving the Xtreme nameplate for its newest offering, a supercharged Chevrolet Colorado that calls back to the S-10 of yore, albeit with a radical amount of power and real performance.
SVE is building these 2020 Colorado Xtreme pickups similar to its GMC Canyon Syclone models—with a blown 3.6-liter V-6 making 455 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. The New Jersey-based company will even let you pick between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive, and if the factory transfer case is up for the extra power, an all-wheel boost launch might be the coolest thing you could do in a Colorado.
Letting this pumped-up engine breathe is a stainless steel catback exhaust, complete with dual exits and black satin tips. Though SVE is yet to release any sound clips, this V-6 has got to be quite the screamer.
The Colorado Xtreme isn't just about engine mods, though, as customers will also get carbon-ceramic brakes along with notable suspension upgrades. If the "normal" setup isn't enough for you, there's even an optional set of six-piston front calipers and two-piece, 13.6-inch rotors. Pair that with a two-inch suspension drop at the front and a five-inch lowering treatment at the back and you have a truck with handling to match its straight-line speed.
Customers can spec their Xtreme pickups in extended- or crew-cab configuration, but if speed is the main priority, the former's lighter weight makes it the best option. Regardless of which truck buyers choose, they'll get 20-inch satin or gloss black wheels with machined faces and an unpainted composite hood—ya know, to look cool.
The Drive has reached out to SVE for pricing on its 455-hp Xtreme models, and we'll update this space with the shop's response. We know there will only be 100 built so if you're wanting in on a high-powered pickup such as these, make sure to get your checkbook ready.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Motor1
- RELATEDTuner-Built GMC Syclone Pickup Truck Packs 455-Horsepower Supercharged V-6Just 100 examples of the throwback performance truck will be produced, and each costs an additional $40k over the stock pickup.READ NOW
- RELATEDTreat Yourself With This Low-Mile GMC Syclone and Typhoon Combo for $68,500This might be the best one-two punch on the Rad-car market.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Isn't Quite the Colorado ZR2 Twin We Hoped ForWhere are the Multimatic DSSV shocks, man?READ NOW