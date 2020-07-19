GMC Syclone Tribute Trucks Built by SVE Now Pack a 750-HP V8 and AWD
You just have to pay $80,000...and provide the donor truck.
Last year feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it? That's probably why the horsepower dream weavers at Specialty Vehicle Engineering have announced a hotter version of their GMC Syclone to cheer up street truck enthusiasts everywhere. This new-for-2021 Canyon-based pickup is packing high-caliber heat with a supercharged V8 and full-time all-wheel-drive, making for a 750-horsepower hooning machine.
In 2019, SVE debuted a limited-production tribute to the original Syclone with a supercharged 3.6-liter V6 making 455 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. That was no small feat, though they had to up the ante for the truck's next iteration. The new SVE Syclone has evolved and added two extra cylinders to its arsenal, packing a blown 5.3-liter V8. In turn, it now makes more horsepower than a Camaro ZL1.
The engine's heart is a blueprint L83 aluminum block with race-quality assembly, a forged crank, aluminum pistons and high-flow cylinder heads. The centrifugal supercharger uses an eight-inch belt-drive system, and the truck exhales through a custom stainless steel exhaust system with high-flow catalytic converters. SVE threw everything short of a nuclear reactor into the engine bay of this super truck, making it well over twice as powerful as the original 280-hp Syclone.
All this speed comes at a cost—$79,995, and that's not including the donor truck. That's double the cost from the previous V6 model. To get your hands on one, you'll first need to pay a $10,000 non-refundable deposit to SVE. Then go buy an extended-cab, short-bed 2021 GMC Canyon with 4x4 in Elevation trim, which will set you back around $40,000. The 2021 SVE Syclone quickly racks up a six-figure price tag, though SVE only plans on building 50 of them.

