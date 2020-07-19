GMC Syclone Tribute Trucks Built by SVE Now Pack a 750-HP V8 and AWD

Last year feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it? That's probably why the horsepower dream weavers at Specialty Vehicle Engineering have announced a hotter version of their GMC Syclone to cheer up street truck enthusiasts everywhere. This new-for-2021 Canyon-based pickup is packing high-caliber heat with a supercharged V8 and full-time all-wheel-drive, making for a 750-horsepower hooning machine.



In 2019, SVE debuted a limited-production tribute to the original Syclone with a supercharged 3.6-liter V6 making 455 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. That was no small feat, though they had to up the ante for the truck's next iteration. The new SVE Syclone has evolved and added two extra cylinders to its arsenal, packing a blown 5.3-liter V8. In turn, it now makes more horsepower than a Camaro ZL1.