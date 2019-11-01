GMC Sierra Duramax 'Go-Kart' Is a 650-HP Off-Road Deathtrap

Ever wondered what happens when you rip off the cab and bed of a heavy-duty pickup truck? Well, you get one giant go-kart-looking thing with a massive engine. If you don't believe us, just ask YouTuber WhistlinDiesel.

Your average go-kart, golf cart, or recreational all-terrain vehicle is essentially a ladder frame with two axles, four wheels, and a motor of some sort. So low and behold, that’s basically what we have here; the remnants of a second-generation GMT902 GMC Sierra HD pickup truck.

The build began by removing all of the truck's body parts, leaving one big and badass wide-open Duramax diesel-powered off-roader, or "LBZ Duramax GoCart" as its creator calls it. With around 365 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque when stock, the old Duramax motor wasn't short of power to begin with, so we can't imagine how bonkers this thing is now with nearly half the truck's original weight gone.