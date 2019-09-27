Watch a Ford F-250 Junkyard-Special Jump and Soar Through the Sky

Freeman and his buds decided a nice big jump Dukes of Hazzard-style is the best way to send this F-250 to its grave. To make the magic happen, Freeman equips the F-250 with a remote fuel-cutoff switch, because obviously sitting in the driver seat in such a stunt isn’t exactly ideal, especially without the proper safety gear.

Using a two-by-four, he wedges the gas pedal and shifts the truck from neutral into drive before retreating to a safe distance. It takes a couple of tries before Freeman and his buds realize they must strap down the steering wheel to keep it from veering off. Freeman claims it was an official "Guinness World Record" attempt, but we couldn't find any verification for such a claim. Still, it's fun to watch these guys mess around.

Should you need a break from your afternoon grind, however, Freeman's channel also consists of a lot of other crazy activities, like destroying a Mazda3 by redlining it to death until it catches fire, and jumping other cheap junkyard cars. Because why not? Other non-automotive adventures include blowing up a beaver dam to pieces.

Happy Friday.