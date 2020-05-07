Tesla-Swapped 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty Is an Electric Truck for the People

There's something satisfying about unorthodox swaps. Taking a power plant developed for one vehicle and cramming it inside of another platform it wasn't designed for is like plugging your ears and cranking up the outro to Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name. Now, there's an even more satisfying kind of swap on the horizon that's been taking the aftermarket scene by storm: EV swaps. And, in case you were wondering, that includes pickup trucks. So move over Cummins, Duramax, and Powerstroke lovers—it's time to let the battery boys come out to play.

Today's interesting swap comes courtesy of avid EV-enthusiast-turned-YouTuber, Greg Goes Electric. Last week, Greg released a video of his latest creation driving on the street, and it isn't just any old '90s sports car. Instead, he brought out the big guns and swapped the guts of a huge 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty for that of a Tesla.

The project began by plucking the F-450's 7.3-liter turbo diesel engine and its transmission. Greg then machined a custom adapter plate to mate a spare electric Tesla motor with the F-450's transfer case and fabricated mounts to secure the motor to the underside of the truck. This means that despite the lack of a transmission, the truck will still be able to switch between two- and four-wheel-drive, as well as move between high and low gears thanks to a twin-stick transfer case shifter from Offroad Design.

A custom fabricated battery box constructed from one-eighth-inch steel sits under the hood, holding a total of 16 Tesla battery modules. One side of the battery box is used for the electrical components while the other is used to distribute coolant throughout the battery packs.